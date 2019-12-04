Study: Adhering to healthy lifestyle in early childhood can reduce risk of obesity

Adhering to a healthy lifestyle at age 4 years is associated with a decreased risk of overweight, obesity, and abdominal obesity at 7 years, according to a study published in Pediatric Obesity.

The study assessed five lifestyle behaviors--physical activity, sleep duration, television watching, ultra-processed food consumption, and plant-based food consumption--in 1,480 children when they were 4 years of age.

Limited TV time and low consumption of ultra-processed foods, along with high sleep time, physical activity, and consumption of plant-based foods, were associated with lower body mass index and waist circumference and a lower likelihood of developing overweight or obesity and abdominal obesity at age 7 years.

Longer TV viewing was the lifestyle factor that was most strongly associated with the development of obesity.

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Bawaked, R. A. et al. (2019) Impact of lifestyle behaviors in early childhood on obesity and cardiometabolic risk in children: Results from the Spanish INMA birth cohort study. Pediatric Obesity. doi.org/10.1111/ijpo.12590.

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
