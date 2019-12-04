Updated website reflects major developments in identification, management of chronic hepatitis C

A website developed by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases and the Infectious Diseases Society of America to provide up-to-date guidance on the management of hepatitis C was recently revised to reflect important developments in the identification and management of chronic hepatitis C (HCV).

Notably, the guidance includes an important new recommendation that all adults be screened for To this end, the update includes:

  • A simplified treatment algorithm for patients without cirrhosis or with compensated cirrhosis, who have never been treated for HCV, for use by primary care providers.
  • New treatment recommendations for children ages 3-11.
  • A recommendation that patients with acute HCV be treated without a waiting period.
  • Updates to all treatment sections, including removal of less efficacious, complex, alternative regimens, and regimens no longer available in the U.S.

Related Stories

The update also includes new information about management of hepatitis C in patients receiving transplantation of organs from HCV-infected donors, an emerging area of the field.

"HCV has been called 'the silent killer' because of its ability to damage the liver while causing few or no symptoms. Identifying patients who don't know they are infected is key to stopping the spread of the disease.

"Our Panel has always recommended screening high-risk populations, but several studies now demonstrate that routine, one-time HCV testing among all adults in the U.S. would likely identify a substantial number of HCV cases that are currently being missed, and that doing so would be cost-effective . This is why we now recommend universal screening of adults," said HCV Guidance Co-Chairs, Drs. Marc G. Ghany, Kristen M. Marks, Timothy R. Morgan, and David L. Wyles.

"The good news is that once new HCV cases are identified, there are safe and effective treatments that can cure more than 95% of people. We believe that the improved testing and treatment strategies described in the Guidance will bring us closer to achieving the World Health Organization's goal of eliminating HCV infection as a public health threat by 2030," they added.

Source:

American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers use phage therapy to successfully treat alcoholic liver disease
Key mechanism identified for how antiviral immune responses reprogram liver metabolism
Research shows how gut microbes affect stomach flu
Syngene signs sponsorship deal with Tufts Launchpad | BioLabs to drive biomedical research
Researchers discover novel strategy to fight against liver cancer
Study finds lower levels of liver decompensation in pregnant women with cirrhosis
Study shows how drinking patterns reprogram circadian metabolism in the liver
Scientist earns prestigious award for research into cell suicide

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Arrayjet secures new contract to provide SciLifeLab with microarray technology for proteomics research