IDTechEx brings Healthcare Sensor Innovations conference to USA

IDTechEx, expert providers of emerging technology market intelligence and events, are bringing the conference on wearables and sensors in healthcare to San Jose, USA.

Healthcare Sensor Innovations USA 2020 will focus on the latest developments in the use of wearables and sensors in continuous monitoring of the human body and point of care diagnostics. The conference will be held in San Jose, USA on the 17-18 March 2020.

Curated by IDTechEx analysts, the two-day conference will host over 30 speakers spanning the pharmaceutical, medical device, materials, and electronics industries. Speakers include Google, Medtronic Diabetes, GE Global Research and Maxim Integrated. The conference will also feature a tabletop exhibition of innovators in this space.

To find out more and to register for Healthcare Sensor Innovations USA 2020, please visit: www.healthcaresensorinnovations.com/usa.

Nadia Tsao, Senior Technology Analyst at IDTechEx reports:

Our inaugural event in Cambridge exceeded all expectations and showed that there is a need for innovative technologies in healthcare and an interest from electronics companies to meet that need. We have decided to take our event worldwide, and what better place than San Jose where technology meets healthcare. Technologies such as printed electronics are opening new doors for healthcare sensors that place patient comfort at the forefront. These devices will play a key role in addressing increasing demand and cost of healthcare due to aging populations and rising prevalence of chronic disease.”

Attendees looking to learn more about continuous patient monitoring and point-of-care diagnostics are encouraged to join IDTechEx masterclasses held on 16th and 19th of March 2020. Our expert analysts will give attendees technical analysis, commercial understanding and market outlooks across key topic areas of wearables, biosensors, electronic skin patches, and flexible, printed and stretchable sensors.

To find out more and to register for Healthcare Sensor Innovations USA 2020, please visit: www.healthcaresensorinnovations.com/usa.

IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Consultancy and Events services, helping you profit from emerging technologies.