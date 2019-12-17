Key tips to cope with stress or depression during the holidays

The holidays can be a great source of stress - worrying about buying presents, financial stress, dreading certain family interactions, ruminating about the past or longing for loved ones that have passed. According to Adam Gonzalez, PhD, Director of Behavioral Health and Founding Director of the Mind Body Clinical Research Center at the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University, If you know the holidays are particularly stressful for you or you notice symptoms of depression it is important to work on "coping ahead."

He says signs of depression may include feeling sad or down for most of the day, more days that not; not wanting to do fun things or difficulty with experiencing pleasure from activities that are usually enjoyable. You might also notice changes and difficulties with sleep and appetite, and having more negative thinking.

Dr. Gonzalez recommends some key tips to Cope Ahead during the holidays: