UVA, Novo Nordisk partner to develop virtual patient modeling for type 2 diabetes

University of Virginia (UVA) Center for Diabetes Technology and Novo Nordisk today announced that they have entered into a five-year research collaboration where UVA and Novo Nordisk will work together on the development of virtual environments focused on modeling of patients with type 2 diabetes.

The goal of the collaboration is to enable simulation of the human metabolic system of different types of individual people with type 2 diabetes and simulating virtual patient populations. The research collaboration will utilize UVA's work within diabetes and extensive knowledge on patient simulation and data-driven models within diabetes. Aligned with Novo Nordisk's digital therapeutics strategy, the research collaboration will initially focus on establishing a "virtual innovation lab" between Novo Nordisk and University of Virginia Center for Diabetes Technology to gain a deep understanding of type 2 diabetes for the purpose of enabling virtual simulation.

We are pleased to announce our collaboration with UVA's Center for Diabetes Technology whose demonstrated capabilities in virtual patient modelling will help enable us to create a highly differentiated approach to the treatment of type 2 diabetes. This important research collaboration reflects Novo Nordisk's enduring commitment to innovation within the area of digital therapeutics and changing the lives for people living with type 2 diabetes. Kenneth Strømdahl, senior vice president for Device R&D in Novo Nordisk

UVA has made solid progress in understanding and quantifying the physiological pathways and treatment behavior related to diabetes. We believe this technology has the potential to assist the design of advisory and automated support systems, and we are looking forward to working with Novo Nordisk to extend our research into improving care for patients with type 2 diabetes through data-driven models, analytics, computer simulation and artificial intelligence. Boris Kovatchev, PhD, director of the UVA Center for Diabetes Technology

UVA and Novo Nordisk will initially dedicate around 15 people to the collaboration and expect the support to grow as the research develops.