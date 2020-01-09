PCORI announces new research funding opportunities to improve patient-centered outcomes

Following congressional reauthorization of its funding in December 2019, the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) began accepting new proposals for research designed to help patients and those who care for them to weigh their options and make better-informed healthcare decisions.

PCORI is making up to $76 million in funding available under two PCORI Funding Announcements (PFAs) focused on research. One announcement seeks the research community's best ideas for patient-centered research studies that evaluate healthcare options and ways to deliver care.

The other will fund studies designed to improve the methods for conducting patient-centered outcomes research.

While PCORI will accept proposals for studies on any topic, in this funding cycle it is particularly interested in proposals focused on two special areas of interest: maternal mortality and intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Those areas were outlined in legislation reauthorizing PCORI's funding, which was part of a federal spending bill signed into law December 20, 2019.

In addition, PCORI has also prioritized three research areas of interest based on input from clinician groups: suicide prevention, peripheral artery disease and genetic sequencing to guide cancer treatment.

A third PFA offers up to $1 million per project to support innovative ways to promote faster uptake and use of research results by patients, clinicians and other health care decision makers in typical decision-making settings.

This limited PFA enables research teams to propose the next steps to make the results of their PCORI-funded studies more readily actionable and accessible.