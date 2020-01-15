Immune system contribution to tumor heterogeneity may influence liver cancer growth

Researchers at Mount Sinai School of Medicine say the immune system might contribute to the tumor heterogeneity seen in liver cancer that can affect the rate of cancer growth.

Liver Cancer

Image Credit: Sebastian Kaulitzki/Shutterstock.com

Liver tumors are often complex in their make-up, containing a highly diverse or “heterogenous” set of cells that can influence the rate at which cancer grows.

Mount Sinai researchers report that this heterogeneity, whether it is within the same tumor or between different regions of the same tumor nodule, occurs in about one-third of patients with hepatocellular cancer (HCC) - the most prevalent form of liver cancer - and that some of these tumors hijack various gene networks to aid their rapid growth.

The molecular heterogeneity of tumors presents a challenge to improving outcomes for liver cancer patients, since it contributes to drug resistance and tumor relapse following therapy. There is, therefore, an urgent need to understand the composition and function of tumor heterogeneity.

Mount Sinai researchers collaborated with other medical centers worldwide

To elucidate the mechanisms that promote tumor progression in individual patients, the team collaborated with other medical facilities around the world to conduct an integrated molecular analysis of gene expression, immune system activities, and DNA mutations from multiple different regions of the same tumor nodule among 14 liver cancer patients.

This is the first time that researchers have used single-cell RNA sequencing in multiple regions of the same tumor nodule, and the study is among the first to examine how the immune system contributes to the evolution of liver cancer.

Tumors are a complex ecosystem, and we're developing for the first time a blueprint of the different ways they can evolve in patients with liver cancer by interacting with the immune system,"

Augusto Villanueva, Assistant Professor in the Liver Cancer Program at The Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai.

"By better understanding how tumors progress, we're learning more about how they adapt to pharmacological pressures, and how they can develop mechanisms of resistance to cancer therapies. This greater awareness will hopefully lead to the identification of biomarkers that can predict which patients will be responsive to treatment."

Clinical implications associated with tumor heterogeneity

Related Stories

The researchers identified various clinical implications associated with the tumor heterogeneity, one of which was that a liver tumor can potentially be mischaracterized with the use of just a single biopsy. Although some tumors are homogeneous in their genetic makeup and immune cell infiltration, others are highly heterogeneous:

"This means that a biopsy from the same tumor could yield different information depending on where it was taken, and could thus affect clinical decision-making for the patient,” explains Villanueva.

Therefore the team’s efforts to learn how tumors evolve and the different trajectories they can take, is so important to future cancer research, as well as to effectively treating the disease, he adds.

Developments in liver cancer research

As immunotherapy approaches continue to revolutionize cancer research, one particularly promising area is liver cancer, the incidence of which is quickly increasing in the US and is now reaching 33,000 new cases annually.

Two-phase 2 clinical trials testing the effects of PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitors (which help the immune system recognize and target cancerous cells) have achieved such promising treatment responses that the FDA has granted accelerated approval status for the inhibitors as a second-line treatment for advanced HCC.

Furthermore, a more recent phase 3 clinical trial combining a PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor with an antiangiogenic, improved patient survival more than the current first-line standard of care.

"Our work is particularly relevant”

However, only an estimated one-third of patients with HCC are thought to have a favorable treatment response to this type of treatment, which is not an uncommon outcome when immunotherapies are used.

"The immune system imposes significant constraints on liver cancer evolution, and by investigating the interaction of immune cells and cancer cells at the molecular level we're trying to predict or anticipate mechanisms of tumor resistance," explains lead author Bojan Losic.

"Our work is particularly relevant considering the remarkable success of immune checkpoint inhibitors in some heterogeneous solid tumors."

Journal reference:

Wang XW, et al. The significance of intertumor and intratumor heterogeneity in liver cancer. Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2018) 50, e416; DOI:10.1038/emm.2017.165; published online 5 January 2018

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Sally Robertson

Written by

Sally Robertson

Sally has a Bachelor's Degree in Biomedical Sciences (B.Sc.). She is a specialist in reviewing and summarising the latest findings across all areas of medicine covered in major, high-impact, world-leading international medical journals, international press conferences and bulletins from governmental agencies and regulatory bodies. At News-Medical, Sally generates daily news features, life science articles and interview coverage.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Robertson, Sally. (2020, January 15). Immune system contribution to tumor heterogeneity may influence liver cancer growth. News-Medical. Retrieved on January 15, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200115/Immune-system-contribution-to-tumor-heterogeneity-may-influence-liver-cancer-growth.aspx.

  • MLA

    Robertson, Sally. "Immune system contribution to tumor heterogeneity may influence liver cancer growth". News-Medical. 15 January 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200115/Immune-system-contribution-to-tumor-heterogeneity-may-influence-liver-cancer-growth.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Robertson, Sally. "Immune system contribution to tumor heterogeneity may influence liver cancer growth". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200115/Immune-system-contribution-to-tumor-heterogeneity-may-influence-liver-cancer-growth.aspx. (accessed January 15, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Robertson, Sally. 2020. Immune system contribution to tumor heterogeneity may influence liver cancer growth. News-Medical, viewed 15 January 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200115/Immune-system-contribution-to-tumor-heterogeneity-may-influence-liver-cancer-growth.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Patients with HPV-negative oropharynx cancer have higher risk of early death
Prostate cancer deaths are on the rise, shows new ACS report
Researchers identify how marijuana accelerates growth of HPV-related head and neck cancer
Study uncovers new subtypes of advanced pancreatic cancer
Immune cells could help kill cancer cells, finds study
Dog study suggests that AAV in gene therapy could induce cancer
A protein found in ovarian cancer may contribute to neurodegeneration in Alzheimer's disease
United States sees unprecedented fall in deaths from cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study demonstrates accuracy of AI system in diagnosing prostate cancer