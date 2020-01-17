New method can improve resolution of brain magnetic resonance imaging using artificial intelligence

Researchers of the ICAI Group -Computational Intelligence and Image Analysis- of the University of Malaga (UMA) have designed an unprecedented method that is capable of improving brain images obtained through magnetic resonance imaging using artificial intelligence.

This new model manages to increase image quality from low resolution to high resolution without distorting the patients' brain structures, using a deep learning artificial neural network -a model that is based on the functioning of the human brain- that "learns" this process.

Related Stories

"Deep learning is based on very large neural networks, and so is its capacity to learn, reaching the complexity and abstraction of a brain", explains researcher Karl Thurnhofer, main author of this study, who adds that, thanks to this technique, the activity of identification can be performed alone, without supervision; an identification effort that the human eye would not be capable of doing.

Published in the scientific journal Neurocomputing, this study represents a scientific breakthrough, since the algorithm developed by the UMA yields more accurate results in less time, with clear benefits for patients. "So far, the acquisition of quality brain images has depended on the time the patient remained immobilized in the scanner; with our method, image processing is carried out later on the computer", explains Thurnhofer.

According to the experts, the results will enable specialists to identify brain-related pathologies, like physical injuries, cancer or language disorders, among others, with increased accuracy and definition, because image details are thinner, thus avoiding the performance of additional tests when diagnoses are uncertain.

Nowadays, the ICAI Group of the UMA, led by Professor Ezequiel López, co-author of this study, is a benchmark for neurocomputing, computational learning and artificial intelligence. The Professors of the Department of Computer Science and Programming Languages Enrique Domínguez and Rafael Luque, as well as researcher Núria Roé-Vellvé, have also participated in this study.

Source:

University of Malaga

Journal reference:

Thurnhofer-Hemsi, K., et al. (2019) Deep learning-based super-resolution of 3D magnetic resonance images by regularly spaced shifting. Neurocomputing. doi.org/10.1016/j.neucom.2019.05.107.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Discovery of mechanism by which Zika virus enters brain cells
UVA Health proposal to reduce hospital readmissions selected for national AI competition
Alcohol dependence results in remodeling of functional architecture in rodent’s brain
New research demonstrates the importance of personalized brain models
Maternal stress affects fetal brain development
Discovery could lead to new treatments for hypertension, dementia
Study shows link between lead exposure risk and brain structure in children
Neuroimaging study reveals structural changes in the brain of migraine patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Applying Optical Filters to Neuroscience

News-Medical speak to Sarah Locknar, Ph.D, about how optical filters are being used to improve microscopic analysis within the field of neuroscience.

Applying Optical Filters to Neuroscience

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Flame retardants and pesticides responsible for intellectual disabilities among millions