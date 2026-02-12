Tahoe Therapeutics generates the largest single-cell atlas ever using INTEGRA Biosciences automated pipetting technologies

Tahoe Therapeutics - a biotech start-up based in San Francisco, California - is creating the largest ever atlas of cell-chemical interactions to inform drug discovery. Combining automated pipetting systems from INTEGRA Biosciences, Parse Biosciences' Evercode™ single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) products, and its own proprietary AI algorithms, the company already has several drug discovery programs running in parallel across multiple cancer types, and is expanding into other therapeutic areas.

Workflow automation is essential for the Tahoe Therapeutics team's aim of generating some of the largest scRNA-seq datasets in the world. The company invested in an ASSIST PLUS pipetting robot and VIAFLO handheld electronic pipette to automate its research workflows. INTEGRA's partnership with Parse Biosciences means these tools work seamlessly with the Evercode products to provide a validated, turnkey solution covering every stage of scRNA-seq sample preparation. These tools enable the company to scale up its operations while improving reliability and reducing hands-on time by up to 75 percent.

The company aims to use the speed and accuracy of these automated systems to generate a dataset fifty times larger than its already record-breaking Tahoe 100 million single-cell atlas.