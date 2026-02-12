Tahoe Therapeutics generates the largest single-cell atlas ever using INTEGRA Biosciences automated pipetting technologies

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Tahoe TherapeuticsFeb 12 2026

Tahoe Therapeutics - a biotech start-up based in San Francisco, California - is creating the largest ever atlas of cell-chemical interactions to inform drug discovery. Combining automated pipetting systems from INTEGRA Biosciences, Parse Biosciences' Evercode single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) products, and its own proprietary AI algorithms, the company already has several drug discovery programs running in parallel across multiple cancer types, and is expanding into other therapeutic areas.

Workflow automation is essential for the Tahoe Therapeutics team's aim of generating some of the largest scRNA-seq datasets in the world. The company invested in an ASSIST PLUS pipetting robot and VIAFLO handheld electronic pipette to automate its research workflows. INTEGRA's partnership with Parse Biosciences means these tools work seamlessly with the Evercode products to provide a validated, turnkey solution covering every stage of scRNA-seq sample preparation. These tools enable the company to scale up its operations while improving reliability and reducing hands-on time by up to 75 percent.

The company aims to use the speed and accuracy of these automated systems to generate a dataset fifty times larger than its already record-breaking Tahoe 100 million single-cell atlas.

We quickly realized that, as we were generating more and more data and pushing the limits of the field, we were missing robotic and high throughput solutions. Automation with the ASSIST PLUS has increased our throughput for single-cell preparation more than 5-fold. The most important thing is that it's highly accurate: you're not relying on the inherent variability of manual processing. The combination of INTEGRA's instruments and Parse Biosciences' kits allows us to leapfrog many biopharmaceutical companies and generate larger datasets using less instrumentation, reagents and capital."

Johnny Yu, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Tahoe Therapeutics

Source:

Tahoe Therapeutics

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Cell Biology

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Stiff red blood cells drive sickle cell disease severity
Dual targeting strategy suppresses pancreatic cancer cell growth
New assessment framework improves evaluation of cutaneous chronic graft-versus-host disease
New ISSCR guidance charts path for pluripotent stem cell therapies
New partnership aims to expand global access to sickle cell gene therapy
Alzheimer’s plaques decline after CAR-T immune cell treatment in preclinical study
Scientists discover spindle's self-repair mechanism for accurate cell division
Sub-terahertz biosensors enable label-free cancer cell identification

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Comments are closed

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Cellares to expand automated manufacturing to gene-edited stem cell therapies