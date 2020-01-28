Urine protein levels can help identify patients at higher risk for future loss of kidney function

High levels of protein in a patient's urine shortly after an episode of acute kidney injury is associated with increased risk of kidney disease progression, providing a valuable tool in predicting those at highest risk for future loss of kidney function.

This finding, published Jan. 27 in JAMA Internal Medicine by Vanderbilt University Medical Center researchers and collaborators from three other centers in North America, suggests that a greater emphasis should be placed on measuring urine protein levels in patients following acute kidney injury to ensure they receive appropriate follow-up.

Although protein levels in urine are known to rise after acute kidney injury, these protein levels are seldom measured, omitting a key piece of a patient's overall kidney health that is important for proper clinical decision making. Failing to measure urine protein levels also hinders the opportunity to reduce high levels of protein through targeted therapies, which could reduce adverse health outcomes following acute kidney injury.

Related Stories

In this study, researchers analyzed data from more than 1,500 hospitalized adults -; half of whom had acute kidney injury -; who completed an outpatient study visit three months after discharge. Patients were tested for proteinuria -; or high levels of protein in their urine -; and were followed for up to five years to assess for progression of kidney disease.

Disease progression was defined as a 50% decrease in the patient's ability to filter blood through the kidneys or by a diagnosis of end-stage renal disease.

The study found that high levels of protein in urine was a strong discriminator for future kidney disease progression, and when combined with other known risk factors for future loss of kidney function, risk could be better discriminated and predicted.

Rates of acute kidney injury are growing, along with the number of people who leave the hospital after experiencing it. Some of these people will be at higher risk for future loss of kidney function.

As most will be seen by their primary care physicians, these findings inform the broader medical community that including a simple measurement of urine protein levels in the assessment of kidney function in the aftermath of an acute kidney injury episode can help identify those at highest risk, suggest potential strategies to reduce these risks and guide appropriate referrals."

Edward Siew, MD, MSCI, associate professor of Medicine in the Division of Nephrology at VUMC and senior author of the paper

Source:

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Journal reference:

Hsu, C., et al. (2020) Post–Acute Kidney Injury Proteinuria and Subsequent Kidney Disease Progression. The Assessment, Serial Evaluation, and Subsequent Sequelae in Acute Kidney Injury (ASSESS-AKI) Study. JAMA Internal Medicine. doi.org/10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.6390.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Rushing into intense exercise after a break can cause “rhabdo”, potentially leading to kidney injury
Biophysicists shed light on the structure, functioning mechanism of CysLT receptors
Study casts doubt on the reliability of donated kidney assessment for transplant
Structural features of donated kidneys may influence their longevity in recipients
Naturally produced protein suppresses breast cancer metastasis
Low-protein diet throughout pregnancy and lactation may increase risk of liver damage
Study provides new insights into small acidic protein linked to Parkinson's disease
Research team identifies new roles for Huntington's Disease protein

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

The Science Behind the Beer and Brewing Industry

Beer consists primarily of four ingredients; water, malted grain, hops, and yeast. Yet, the analysis of beer and the brewing process has changed dramatically over the last decade. In this interview, Christopher Welch from the Indiana Consortium for Analytical Science and Engineering (ICASE) talks to News-Medical Life Sciences about the new and improving developments in the analytical chemistry of beer and brewing analysis.

The Science Behind the Beer and Brewing Industry

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
People who eat high fiber, protein-rich diet more likely to experience bloating