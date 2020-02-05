Look Good Feel Better consistently delivers beneficial experience for women in cancer treatment

Look Good Feel Better, the global cancer support program, today shared the results of its third annual global survey of program participants. The 2018/19 Look Good Feel Better Global Participant Survey collected data from more than 26,000 program participants served in 16 countries. The results prove that Look Good Feel Better consistently delivers a valuable experience and positive impact for women in cancer treatment, regardless of country or culture.

For more than 30 years, Look Good Feel Better has provided free programs to teach beauty techniques to help people with cancer manage the appearance side effects of cancer treatment. The program has served more than 2 million people globally across its network of 27 global affiliates.

This year’s global survey results underscore the profound impact of the Look Good Feel Better program.

  • The number of survey respondents who felt very or somewhat confident in their appearance rose from just 50 percent before attending a workshop to 92 percent following workshop participation.
  • 95 percent of respondents appreciated what they learned, and 96 percent found value in the program to improve self-image.
  • 97 percent of respondents around the world indicated they found support through the LGFB experience.

World Cancer Day reminds us all that cancer knows no boundaries. The toll that cancer treatment side-effects exact on self-esteem and confidence is universal as well. In partnership with the entire global beauty industry, countless volunteers and caregivers, we have championed women around the world for 30 years, delivering compassion and community, boosting morale, and restoring confidence.”

Louanne Roark, executive director, Look Good Feel Better Foundation

Look Good Feel Better

