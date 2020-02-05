Self‐perception of aging may impact older cancer patients' mortality risk

Self-perception of aging--or attitudes toward one's aging experience--may affect older individuals' risk of dying early after being diagnosed with cancer, according to results from a study published in Cancer Medicine.

In the study of 140 individuals aged 65 years and older who were diagnosed with non-metastatic cancer and were followed for up to six years, participants with more negative self-perception of aging were 3.62 times more likely to die than those with a more positive self-perception of aging, after adjusting for potential influential factors.

This research highlights the importance of self-perceptions of aging for our health, and remind us of the need to change our attitudes towards older people."

Sarah Schroyen, PhD, corresponding author, University of Liège, in Belgium

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Schroyen, S., et al. (2020) Impact of self‐perception of aging on mortality of older patients in oncology. Cancer Medicine. doi.org/10.1002/cam4.2819.

