Study uncovers higher lung cancer rates in young women across multiple countries

An International Journal of Cancer study that examined lung cancer rates in young adults in 40 countries across five continents uncovered a trend of higher lung cancer rates in women compared with men in recent years.

The emerging trend was widespread, affecting countries across varied geographic locations and income levels. The changes appeared to be driven by a rising rate of adenocarcinoma lung cancer among women.

Historically, lung cancer rates have been higher among men than women because men started smoking in large numbers earlier and smoked at higher rates; however, recent studies have reported converging lung cancer incidence rates between sexes.

Additional research is needed to identify the reasons for the elevated incidence of lung cancer among young women observed in this study.

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Fidler‐Benaoudia, M.M., et al. (2020) Lung cancer incidence in young women vs. young men: A systematic analysis in 40 countries. International Journal of Cancer. doi.org/10.1002/ijc.32809.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Novel inhibitor to fight metastatic prostate cancer shows promise
Choice of anesthesia may change metastatic process of breast cancer
Study evaluates the impact of prostate cancer treatment decisions
Choice of anesthetic for breast tumor resection may influence cancer outcomes
Discovery about how cancer cells hide from the immune system could improve treatments
Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in England
Groundbreaking study to investigate why cancer returns in some people and not others
$18 million gift will support UCLA's expansion of integrative psychosocial cancer care

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

In this interview, Katelynn Perrault, from Chaminade University of Honolulu talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about her research into using Multidimensional Gas Chromatography to achieve odor profiling of postmortem microbes.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study shows protective cells reduce lung cancer risk in ex-smokers