Rejuvenate Bio secures license to commercialize gene therapy for treating age-related diseases in dogs

Rejuvenate Bio has secured a license to commercialize a gene therapy technology developed at the Wyss Institute to treat multiple age-related diseases in dogs, which could open the door to similar treatments for humans in the future.

The company has launched a pilot study testing its therapy's ability to halt mitral valve disease in Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, which kills the majority of that breed by age eight, and hope to expand it to all dog breeds following demonstrated efficacy.

The company was formed based on prior studies that showed that showed that the combination gene therapy could effectively treat obesity, type II diabetes, heart failure, and renal failure in mice.

We are very excited to translate our winning gene therapy work from mice to dogs, where there is a dearth of treatment options to combat age-related diseases.” Daniel Oliver, CEO and co-founder of Rejuvenate Bio

Daniel Oliver was formerly an Entrepreneur-in-Residence (EIR) at the Wyss Institute and a Blavatnik Fellow at Harvard Business School.