ASP experts share details on preventing spread of coronavirus from contaminated medical devices

Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) released today an interview with experts Ryan Lewis, M.D., Senior Director of Medical Affairs and Medical Safety, and Jeremy Yarwood, Vice President of Research and Development.

Advanced Sterilization Products on Preventing the Spread of Coronavirus from Contaminated Medical Devices (Photo: Business Wire)

On January 30, 2020 the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the recent outbreak of novel coronavirus a global emergency. This measure, taken only five times in the history of the WHO, occurs when an extraordinary event is determined to constitute a public health risk through the international spread of disease. As suspected and confirmed cases grow in China and around the world, healthcare professionals globally are reviewing their risk management programs to ensure readiness for a potentially-serious, rapid contagion.

Devices such as bronchoscopes, ENT flexible endoscopes and laryngoscopes are used for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with advanced coronavirus infections. These devices are reusable and must be disinfected or sterilized between uses. A high number of patients needing advanced care for coronavirus could result in a single device being used multiple times a day.” Ryan Lewis, M.D. Senior Director of Medical Affairs and Medical Safety

Jeremy Yarwood gave details on how healthcare professionals process medical equipment that has been exposed to coronavirus in order to protect patients and staff, and noted how his company is working to help healthcare officials who are dealing with this contagion. “ASP is actively working with regulators and healthcare providers across the world and specifically in China to provide products that can aid reducing or preventing the spread of infection.”