Most vulnerable patients are not reimbursed fairly by Medicare, research finds

Hospitals, doctors and Medicare Advantage insurance plans that care for some of the most vulnerable patients are not reimbursed fairly by Medicare, according to recent findings in JAMA.

It costs more to care for patients who are frail, have dementia, are depressed or are poor. However providers that treat them and health insurance plans that provide their coverage are not paid fairly to treat these health conditions because Medicare doesn't account for them in its existing risk payment system. That system rates patients based upon how sick they are, which determines Medicare reimbursements.

While it's an unintended consequence of the current Medicare payment policy, those who are among the most vulnerable are less likely to get the care that they need.

This disparity has already created an incentive for providers and plans to avoid treating Medicare beneficiaries with those conditions."

Kenton Johnston, Ph.D., assistant professor of health management and policy at Saint Louis University College for Public Health and Social Justice, and lead author of the paper

Medicare compensates health insurance plans in Medicare Advantage and medical providers under value-based payment models based on how sick their patients are, which is measured by a risk score. Because patients who have higher risk scores cost more to treat than those with lower scores, Medicare pays insurance plans and providers more to treat them.

In this paper, Johnston highlighted a problem with Medicare payments. Medicare does not include frailty, dementia, depression or poverty in its risk scores even though patients with those conditions are sicker and costlier to treat.

Johnston and his co-authors Julie P. W. Bynum, M.D., professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Karen E. Joynt Maddox, M.D., assistant professor of cardiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, recommend an easy fix to correct the disparity.

Related Stories

Medicare should include patient frailty, dementia, depression and poverty in its risk scores – conditions for which there are standard diagnosis codes that clinicians can enter at the time they treat patients.

Medicare has resisted the change, Johnston said, arguing clinicians and facilities might over-code those conditions to increase their reimbursement.

"That can be addressed through existing fraud procedures that Medicare already has in place. A clinician who codes a patient for those conditions when the patient does not have the conditions is committing Medicare fraud and can be penalized," Johnston said.

"It is unfair to clinicians, facilities and plans that do treat patients with those conditions to not reimburse them fairly for their services."

The Saint Louis University College for Public Health and Social Justice is the only academic unit of its kind, studying social, environmental and physical influences that together determine the health and well-being of people and communities. It also is the only accredited school or college of public health among nearly 250 Catholic institutions of higher education in the United States.

Guided by a mission of social justice and focus on finding innovative and collaborative solutions for complex health problems, the College offers nationally recognized programs in public health, social work, health administration, applied behavior analysis, and criminology and criminal justice.

Source:

Saint Louis University

Journal reference:

Johnston, K.J., et al. (2020) The Need to Incorporate Additional Patient Information Into Risk Adjustment for Medicare Beneficiaries. JAMA. doi.org/10.1001/jama.2019.22370.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Medicare buy-in could offer more affordable health care coverage to older adults
Palmetto GBA now covers Genomic Testing Cooperative’s solid tumor molecular profile
Trump on ‘Medicare for All’ and the costs of extending health care to undocumented immigrants
Patients qualifying for Medicare due to disability have higher rates of opioid overdose deaths
Study finds increase in peritoneal dialysis use in the U.S. after Medicare payment reform
An attack ad that claims Michigan Sen. Gary Peters supports ‘Medicare for All’ doesn’t hold up
Did Joe Biden overstate democratic voters’ opposition to ‘Medicare for All’?
Study: Only 25% of Medicare patients participate in cardiac rehabilitation

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

In this interview, Katelynn Perrault, from Chaminade University of Honolulu talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about her research into using Multidimensional Gas Chromatography to achieve odor profiling of postmortem microbes.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Why home health care is suddenly harder to come by for Medicare patients