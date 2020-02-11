Ziath supports the KoalaComeback Campaign

Ziath announces, that as a result of a booth raffle at the recent SLAS 2020 exhibition, that they will be donating $1000 to the KoalaComeback Campaign (KCC).

A Koala clings to a tree in a wood devasted by the Australian wildfires

Steve Knight, Commercial Director at Ziath:

We are delighted to be able to make our donation to this very worthwhile cause. We particularly liked how KCC will give fifty percent of the donation to Earth Alliance’s Australia Wildfire Fund (https://www.australiawildfirefund.com/) and the remaining fifty percent will go to WildArk (https://wildark.org/), which supports local organizations working on wildlife rehabilitation and habitat restoration".

General Manager of Ziath America – Landon Diaz added:

Our total donation will go directly to where critical Australian wildlife and ecosystem recovery efforts are already underway. WildArk and Global Wildlife Conservation are targeting organizations that are vital in this recovery process. Such as Two Thumbs Koala Sanctuary, Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, the Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital, Australian Wildlife Conservancy, and habitat rehabilitation on Kangaroo Island and throughout NSW and Victoria."

Global Wildlife Conservation president - Don Church said: