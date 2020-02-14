Legionella Conference 2020 focuses on prevention of health care-associated waterborne diseases

Discussions at Legionella Conference 2020: Prevention of Disease and Injury From Waterborne Pathogens in Health Care will focus on hazards related to medical devices, cleaning and disinfection in sterile settings and water quality requirements in hospitals and health care facilities.

Co-hosted by NSF Health Sciences, an NSF International company, and the National Environmental Health Association, themes for the Aug. 19-21 Chicago conference include:

  • Preventing health care-associated waterborne disease outbreaks
  • Microbiological contamination control in sterile processing
  • Environmental sampling strategies
  • Lessons from conducting outbreak investigations (surveillance, reporting and response)
  • Reducing energy and water consumption while reducing infection risk
  • Building design, construction and renovation
  • Regulatory frameworks for reducing waterborne disease risks in building water systems
  • State and local regulatory inspection of building water systems
  • Updates on federal, state and local legislation and regulations

Related Stories

The spread of Legionella can cause Legionnaires' disease, which is fatal to 25% of patients who contract it in a health care setting, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has also reported that 90% of outbreaks in all settings evaluated by the CDC could have been prevented with a comprehensive water management plan.

The number of Legionnaires' disease cases reached a record high in 2018 - 9,933, an eightfold increase over 2000. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine has conservatively estimated the actual number of cases each year in United States could be as high as 70,000.

This will be the third annual Legionella Conference bringing together industry experts and policy makers to discuss solutions and prevention. Dr. Patrick Breysse, Director of the CDC's National Center for Environmental Health/Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, delivered the keynote address to the 360 attendees at the 2019 conference in Los Angeles.

Proposals for expert speaker and research poster presentations for this year's Legionella Conference are now being accepted.

Public health leaders, policy makers, regulators, researchers, infection prevention practitioners and water management systems experts are invited to submit proposals. The deadline for oral presentations and poster presentations is April 1. Applications may be submitted online at http://www.legionellaconference.org/call-for-abstracts/.

Legionella Conference 2020 will be held at the Sheraton Grand Hotel on Chicago's downtown river walk.

Source:

NSF International

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Americans are taking fish antibiotics to save money
Universal health coverage a strategic priority
FDA checks metformin drugs for potentially carcinogenic substance
No symptoms? No thyroid testing!
Certain professions and late dinners bad for women’s heart health
Parents using marijuana could raise risk of addictions among offspring
Lower life expectancy with intellectual disability
New nanotech technique fights advanced-stage sepsis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

In this interview, Katelynn Perrault, from Chaminade University of Honolulu talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about her research into using Multidimensional Gas Chromatography to achieve odor profiling of postmortem microbes.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Melbourne researchers find how MAIT cells identify and attack foreign invaders