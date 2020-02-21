DeNovix to give away special edition pink CellDrop™ Automated Cell Counter

DeNovix Inc., will donate a limited edition Pink CellDrop™ Automated Cell Counter to one lucky research lab. The winner, randomly chosen from entries to the company’s drawing, will be announced following the conclusion of the annual AACR meeting being held in San Diego, CA. April 24th - 29th, 2020.

Researchers from around the world can sign up to the company’s free-to-enter drawing at www.denovix.com/pink. Participants gain entries to win by completing simple online tasks such as visiting a product page, visiting the DeNovix Facebook page, sharing the contest with colleagues, etc.

CellDrop Automated Cell Counters remove the need for expensive, environmentally damaging plastic slides. The instrument is the first cell counter to incorporate DeNovix patented DirectPipette™ Technology bringing the simple Load, Measure & Wipe Clean functionality of nano volume spectrophotometers to cell counting. The Pink CellDrop is a top-of-the-line dual fluorescence and brightfield model. A brightfield-only model is also available.

Dual fluorescence and brightfield optics combine with powerful on-board EasyApps® software to enable a range of cell counting, viability and transfection efficiency assays. Instruments come pre-installed with apps for AO/PI, Brightfield, Trypan Blue, GFP and functionality to easily customize methods. The CellDrop is a stand-alone instrument, with a high definition, 7” touchscreen ideal for reviewing live images, data and reports. All instruments contain Wi-Fi, USB, and Ethernet connectivity, allowing users to easily export data via email, network drives, network printers or USB drive.