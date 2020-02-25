Italy rushes to contain coronavirus spread, reports four more deaths

Italy is in the spotlight amid the coronavirus outbreak that has taken the lives of more than 2,700 people and infected nearly 80,500 people worldwide. As the country races to contain the virus, neighboring European countries refuse to close their borders.

Over the past few days, Italy has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases. The country has reported 323 confirmed cases, up from just 155 two days prior. Four more deaths were added to the toll, bringing the number to eleven.

The northern region of Lombardy reports six of the deaths, making it the epicenter of the current outbreak in the country. Tourist attractions, including Milan, Bergamo, and Como, are found in Lombardy, prompting health officials and the government to shut them down as a containment measure.

Italy is in the spotlight amid the coronavirus outbreak. Image Credit: Praszkiewicz / Shutterstock
Italy is in the spotlight amid the coronavirus outbreak. Image Credit: Praszkiewicz / Shutterstock

Hospital mistake

The current outbreak in Italy has sparked questions about how the country handled the novel coronavirus, now rapidly spreading in the northern region. The Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tried to alleviate fears that the government has no control over the areas affected by the deadly virus. However, he admitted that a hospital, which was not named, had not followed proper protocol, leading to the largest outbreak outside of Asia.

Italian officials have identified Patient 1 in Italy, who was suspected to be mishandled by health care practitioners in a hospital in Codogno. The patient was called Mattia, a 38-year-old man who had been admitted to intensive care for respiratory problems.

The wife of the patient also tested positive for the virus and is currently admitted to the Sacco hospital in Mulan, but she is in a stable condition.

Still, the Italian government has not been able to identify Patient 0, a term given to someone who brought the coronavirus in the country, which is vital to prevent new clusters of cases.

Related Stories

Conte assured that the country’s health system is excellent, and they have implemented strict precautionary measures.

European countries remain borders open

Meanwhile, despite the vast spread of the coronavirus disease in Italy, other neighboring countries refuse to close borders. Health ministers from Italy’s neighbors who had a meeting in Rome with EU’s health commissioner said that closing borders would be an ineffective and disproportionate measure.

In Spain, hundreds of people were quarantined in their rooms at a hotel after an Italian tourist staying at the hotel was admitted to the hospital due to suspected coronavirus. Also, Croatia, Austria, and Switzerland all reported their first cases of coronavirus disease.

Croatia reported its first case in the Balkans region when a young man returned from Italy and had a positive coronavirus test result. The two new cases reported in Austria were also traced back to Italy. One of the patients was an Italian receptionist working at a hotel, which has since locked down.

France reported two new cases, both of whom had returned from Lombardy, Italy’s epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Italian towns on lockdown

The Italian government has locked down several cities and towns in Italy in the hopes of containing the virus and prevent its spread across the country. Many towns in northern Italy has been quarantined, including Bertonico, Terranova dei Passerini, Castiglione d’Agga, Casalpuserlengo, Somaglia, Codogno, Fombio, Maleo, Vo’ Eugane, and San Fiorano.

Milan and Venice, which are the top tourist attractions in the country, remain open. Though there is no immediate threat of the virus, many schools, museums, and cinemas have been shut down temporarily to reduce the spread of the virus.

Major football games and several shows at the Milan Fashion Week are now suspended. The Venice Carnival is called off, and many of the cities museums are now closed.

There is no current travel advisory in place for those who want to go to Italy. Still, the health sector and the government urge people not to visit the affected regions, especially that the virus has been spreading, without a direct link to China, the outbreak’s origin.

Sources:

Posted in: Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Angela Betsaida B. Laguipo

Written by

Angela Betsaida B. Laguipo

Angela is a nurse by profession and a writer by heart. She graduated with honors (Cum Laude) for her Bachelor of Nursing degree at the University of Baguio, Philippines. She is currently completing her Master's Degree where she specialized in Maternal and Child Nursing and worked as a clinical instructor and educator in the School of Nursing at the University of Baguio.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Laguipo, Angela. (2020, February 25). Italy rushes to contain coronavirus spread, reports four more deaths. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 25, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200225/Italy-rushes-to-contain-coronavirus-spread-reports-four-more-deaths.aspx.

  • MLA

    Laguipo, Angela. "Italy rushes to contain coronavirus spread, reports four more deaths". News-Medical. 25 February 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200225/Italy-rushes-to-contain-coronavirus-spread-reports-four-more-deaths.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Laguipo, Angela. "Italy rushes to contain coronavirus spread, reports four more deaths". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200225/Italy-rushes-to-contain-coronavirus-spread-reports-four-more-deaths.aspx. (accessed February 25, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Laguipo, Angela. 2020. Italy rushes to contain coronavirus spread, reports four more deaths. News-Medical, viewed 25 February 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200225/Italy-rushes-to-contain-coronavirus-spread-reports-four-more-deaths.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Prepare for potential coronavirus pandemic, WHO warns
Innovative breath collecting device could change coronavirus diagnosis around the world
African countries at highest risk when the coronavirus spreads
Vaccine for COVID-19 coronavirus could soon be a reality
Plasma from recovered patients used to treat coronavirus a valid approach, WHO says
Study shows main gates for coronavirus importation in Africa
Coronavirus is deadlier than flu with seniors at highest risk
Italy, Iran facing a coronavirus crisis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Italy grapples with the largest coronavirus outbreak in Europe