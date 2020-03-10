CDC urges older people to stay at home amid coronavirus spread

The novel coronavirus is continuing to spread worldwide, with more than 113,000 cases and now more than 4,000 deaths. In the United States, health officials urge residents not to panic due to the viral infection’s low mortality rate. Still, they advise that older people are at the highest risk of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

People who are over 60 years old, as well as those with underlying health conditions such as lung disease, heart disease, and diabetes, are most vulnerable to getting sick or even dying from COVID-19. They should take extra precautions in protecting themselves, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns.

Take extra precautions

The CDC advises older adults, and those who are immunocompromised should stock up on supplies to reduce going out, take everyday precautions to keep space from other people. When going out in public, they should stay away from people who are sick and limit close contact.

Further, regular handwashing and avoiding crowds as much as possible are crucial to prevent contracting the disease. In the case of a community outbreak, stay at home and reduce the risk of being exposed.

Stock up on supplies

The CDC also encourages older adults to prevent going out in public. In this regard, they should buy food and other essentials so they can stay at home for an extended period. Those who are at high risk should have enough groceries and household items, focusing on canned goods, such as fruits, beans, and vegetables, and also, pantry staples, including nuts, nut butter, shelf-stable milk, seeds, baby food, applesauce, quinoa, and frozen goods, among others.

Aside from food and household items, it is imperative to stock on medicines and other essentials, such as hand sanitizer and soap.

Image credit: Marina Lohrbachv / Shutterstock

Avoid close contact with others

One of the most straightforward recommendations from the CDC is for those who are at high risk to steer clear from people with obvious symptoms, such as cough. The CDC also advises Americans to avoid crowded places, including malls, concert halls, and other public places. High-risk individuals should also avoid plane travel if it is unnecessary.

“If a COVID-19 outbreak happens in your community, it could last for a long time. (An outbreak is when a large number of people suddenly get sick.) Depending on how severe the outbreak is, public health officials may recommend community actions to reduce people’s risk of being exposed to COVID-19. These actions can slow the spread and reduce the impact of the disease,” the CDC said. “If you are at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 because of your age or because you have a serious long-term health problem, it is extra important for you to take action to reduce your risk of getting sick with the disease,” it added.

For those who contracted the infection, the CDC encourages them to stay home and call their doctor. They should inform their healthcare provider about their symptoms and ask for getting a test. For those who are not sick enough to be admitted to the hospital, they can stay at home, but they should know when to get emergency help.

The most common signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, which is usually dry, and shortness of breath.

Virus entering a new phase, more test kits available

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus type 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causative agent of COVID-19, is now entering a new phase, health experts say. The coronavirus has spread to 34 states in the United States and Washington, D.C. Health officials warned that more cases are likely to come, and many people will get infected eventually.

The new phase is now happening as local transmissions, as the newly reported cases were people who had no travel history to high-risk countries or regions. Community transmission is more likely happening now.

The government has announced that additional testing kits, which are now available across all 50 states in 78 state and local laboratories. The CDC said it has 75,000 laboratory kits for public labs to test for coronavirus disease. Aside from the test kits from the government, many testing kits will come from the private sector.

Some laboratories have developed their tests, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it would allow, granting the CDC verified these.