Additional insight behind cancellation of Academy of Osseointegration’s Annual Meeting

The Academy of Osseointegration's (AO) Board of Directors and staff sincerely appreciate the understanding shown by members and the global implant dentistry community in response to last week's announcement to cancel AO's 35th Annual Meeting.

Cancelling the Meeting was an unprecedented decision taken very seriously by AO's Board of Directors. After daily monitoring of the constantly evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, the Academy found it would be impossible to proceed with its 2020 Annual Meeting as scheduled."

Kevin Smith, Executive Director, Academy of Osseointegration

Related Stories

"The board and staff spent hours researching and monitoring available information, and conducted numerous calls and meetings, to discuss, consider, and ultimately reach this difficult decision," said AO President Dr. Jay P. Malmquist. "The health, safety and well-being of those planning to attend our Meeting was our utmost concern."

AO apologizes for any disappointment and inconvenience caused by the cancellation. The Board and staff are saddened, as we were looking forward to welcoming nearly 3,500 implant dentistry professionals to the 2020 Annual Meeting.

AO thanks the over 100 dental implant dentistry experts comprising this incredible program, for their time and dedication preparing presentations, abstracts and e-posters.

Looking forward, AO is proceeding full steam ahead planning its 2021 Annual Meeting scheduled for March 10 - 13, 2021 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in sunny Orlando, Florida.

AO is in the process of refunding meeting registration fees, exhibit space rental fees, and sponsorships paid to the Academy. AO asks for patience as it works diligently to address questions and provide additional information to its planned participants and guests.

Source:

Academy of Osseointegration

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Two genome sequences of coronavirus (COVID-19) show possible internal transmission
Coronavirus may threaten 70 percent of human population says epidemiologist
How does COVID-19 coronavirus compare to the 1918 Spanish flu?
CDC urges older people to stay at home amid coronavirus spread
Study confirms coronavirus median incubation period at 5.1 days
Coronavirus and currency notes – the connection
Coronavirus is mutating with a second strain identified by scientists
Researchers discover human protein that potently inhibits coronavirus

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

News-Medical speaks to Dr. Dan Lavery about the LouLou Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to CDLK5 Deficiency Disorder.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists may have found a way to prevent coronavirus spread