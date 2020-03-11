Secure sealing of SBS format tube racks

Ziath has announced the launch of impressiOn - a versatile new semi-automatic device designed to take the strain out of applying friction sealing mats or septum sealing caps to SBS format tube racks.

Tube racks are a valuable tool in life science research and clinical diagnostic testing laboratories as they can be used to simplify the handling and storage of large numbers of samples. It is essential that tube racks can be securely sealed in order to avoid contamination and evaporation thereby maintaining the integrity of your samples. The Ziath impressiOn sets a new industry leading benchmark for high integrity, cost effective sealing of single use SBS format tube racks.

Using the impressiOn is simple and quick, just place your rack or plate with its attendant friction mat or septum cap web in the drawer and push it firmly shut. Sealing is initiated using the single action large start button, then sophisticated electronics take over applying reproducible and even pressure every time to force the septum seals down into each tube. Time after time, impressiOn does the hard work for you. It’s sealing results are more reproducible, faster and less likely to cause a strain injury than trying to do this task manually.

The compact unit requires only a 110 v or 220 v power supply to operate and is small enough to sit on most lab benches. The Ziath impressiOn will work with most commercially available septum cap mats and different manufacturers 2D-coded and uncoded tubes in

SBS-format racks. Both friction and septum seals for 96-, 48- and 24-tube plates have been shown to work well using the ImpressiOn sealing device. As standard, the unit is also supplied with two rack adaptors to enable sealing of shallow and deep racks. Alternative rack adaptors are available to suit specific manufacturers’ tube racks.