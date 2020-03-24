New graphene patch for remote wound monitoring

French scientists at the Neel Institute have produced a graphene patch that records the condition of chronic wounds, such as ulcers suffered by the elderly or those with diabetes, at any time. The data can be sent from home to the hospital via mobile phone, facilitating a rapid response to possible infections.

Chronic or hard-to-heal wounds, those that do not heal after six weeks, place a significant economic burden on health systems around the world, costing around $30 billion annually. They lead to half-a-million amputations per year globally. In the US alone, more than 6.5 million people suffer from such wounds.

The costs and incidence of chronic wounds are increasing due to the growing number of older people, among whom pressure ulcers and leg ulcers are more common, and the increase in people with diabetes, who are more prone to foot ulcers.

Faced with this problem and considering that proper assessment of these wounds is not within the reach of caregivers with the relevant expertise, French scientists have developed a new graphene patch that allows them to be monitored remotely.

The conductivity of the Graphene electrode varies according to the physicochemical changes in the wound, so we have produced films of this material on a polymer (a plastic) and integrated them into a bandage that can record biological parameters by direct contact with the wound bed." Vincent Bouchiat of Grapheal, a spin-off from France's National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS)

A smart, connected dressing

The graphene dressing is ultra-flexible, adapts easily to any part of the body, and has tiny wireless electronics (with lightweight, fully flexible electrodes) that transfer the data to a mobile application. Then, using a telemedicine software and medical technologies in the cloud, the information can reach the hospital to be monitored and evaluated by a specialist.

Medical and nursing staff can remotely monitor how wounds are healing with this system, receiving alerts on any infection that may arise, which helps to prevent complications.

"This can improve and individualize the treatment of chronic wounds that require long-term care," says Bouchiat, who emphasizes: "In particular, it provides an early detection of infections, allowing a hospital solution at home."

Stimulating healing

The incorporation of graphene into skin patches of these types not only does not interfere with wound healing, but in fact can actually promotes it, actively stimulating this process, as demonstrated by the pre-clinical studies that have already been conducted.

The first human trials are about to begin. This medical device has been classified as class II-b (such as condoms or insulin pens, for example) and requires the European mark of conformity. Its launch is planned for 2023.

The creators of the patch had intended to present it in February, along with other projects of the major European initiative known as the Graphene Flagship, at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, which was canceled to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In this context, the researchers point out that this new graphene device will be able to help monitor the chronic wounds of isolated people, such as those who have now been forced into this situation by the COVID-19 pandemic.