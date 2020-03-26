UMSOM launches special COVID-19 website for pediatric healthcare providers and practices

The University of Maryland School of Medicine has launched a special COVID-19 website for pediatric healthcare providers and practices, parents, and children. This resource brings together important research, professional guidance for pediatric practices, and practical tips for parents and caregivers.

"It's very important that our health systems are prepared. We want to make sure children are still vaccinated and have access to routine pediatric care that is essential to keeping children healthy," said James Campbell, MD, UMSOM Professor of Pediatrics and an infectious disease specialist, who spearheaded the Kids & COVID-19 resource page.

Related Stories

The Kids & COVID-19 site includes resources for pediatric practices and hospitals including protocols, guidance and clinical resources for COVID-19, to include American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommendations for sick and well-child visits, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data on disease burden, risk factors, and clinical presentation in children.

Kids & COVID-19 is also intended as a resource for families, providing educational videos for children about COVID-19 and important tips for talking to children about this disease.

We want to make sure families, practices, hospitals and any other child care providers have the COVID-19 resources they need in an easily accessible, central location."

James Campbell, MD, UMSOM Professor of Pediatrics

Source:

University of Maryland School of Medicine

Posted in: Child Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Global healthcare consulting revenues grow in 2018 to pass US$10bn
Arrow unveils new proof-of-concept design incorporating Analog Devices' 3D ToF technology for healthcare monitoring
Murdoch Children's Research Institute to roll-out clinical trial of BCG vaccine against COVID-19
High cardiometabolic disease costs in the U.S. could be linked to suboptimal diet
Trelleborg exhibits advanced polymer solutions for healthcare and medical applications at Pharmapack
Focusing on healthcare quality as a business strategy
GlobalData: Leading medical robots used by the healthcare industry
Advanced technologies can significantly improve healthcare quality, productivity, and access

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

News-Medical speaks to Dr. Dan Lavery about the LouLou Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to CDLK5 Deficiency Disorder.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New Europe-wide report explores the impact of AI on healthcare practitioners