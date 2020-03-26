UMSOM launches special COVID-19 website for pediatric healthcare providers and practices

The University of Maryland School of Medicine has launched a special COVID-19 website for pediatric healthcare providers and practices, parents, and children. This resource brings together important research, professional guidance for pediatric practices, and practical tips for parents and caregivers.

"It's very important that our health systems are prepared. We want to make sure children are still vaccinated and have access to routine pediatric care that is essential to keeping children healthy," said James Campbell, MD, UMSOM Professor of Pediatrics and an infectious disease specialist, who spearheaded the Kids & COVID-19 resource page.

The Kids & COVID-19 site includes resources for pediatric practices and hospitals including protocols, guidance and clinical resources for COVID-19, to include American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommendations for sick and well-child visits, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data on disease burden, risk factors, and clinical presentation in children.

Kids & COVID-19 is also intended as a resource for families, providing educational videos for children about COVID-19 and important tips for talking to children about this disease.