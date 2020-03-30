JAGS highlights the ABCDs of COVID‐19 in geriatrics and long‐term care

The Journal of the American Geriatrics Society (JAGS) this week rushed to publication a special article describing critical points for combatting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic for older adults and those in long-term care.

The article offers a summary of current information and evidence, noting the imperative for understanding and acting upon the "ABCDs" of the COVID-19 crisis:

How to foster awareness of key clinical differences for older adults.

How to initiate quick, appropriate behaviors to manage infections, particularly in long-term care.

How to begin COVID-19 containment and maximize preventive interventions (especially in long-term care)

How to empower healthcare leaders, policymakers, and government agencies to make decisions that address rapid access and results of testing and treatment, as well as the costs and societal impacts of the pandemic.

"All aspects of life have changed dramatically for now," note the authors: Heather D'Adamo, MD; Thomas Yoshikawa, MD; and Joseph G. Ouslander, MD. "The groups most susceptible to COVID-19 are older adults and those with chronic underlying chronic medical disorders...In this article, we provide information, insights, and recommended approaches to COVID-19 in the long-term facility setting."

The article is available to all for free at https:/ / onlinelibrary. wiley. com/ doi/ epdf/ 10. 1111/ jgs. 16445. Researchers, clinicians, and the public can also track COVID-19-related research published in JAGS by visiting https:/ / onlinelibrary. wiley. com/ action/ doSearch?AllField= COVID-19&SeriesKey= 15325415.

JAGS also is soliciting articles related to COVID-19 for rapid review and publication. These articles, which can be anything from reflections to original research, can be submitted by visiting https:/ / onlinelibrary. wiley. com/ journal/ 15325415.