Should infants be separated from coronavirus infected mothers?

Since the novel coronavirus infection emerged a couple of months ago, guidelines about its treatment and precautionary measures are still evolving based on evidence and research. For mothers and infants, there is contradicting information on whether they should be kept together or separated for fear of transmission.

A new commentary discusses the benefits and risks of separating infants from their COVID-19 diseased mothers after birth. Many health organizations recommend keeping these mothers together to establish breastfeeding and promote mother-and-infant bonding.

Dr. Alison Stuebe, the President of the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine and a professor in infant and young child feeding at the Carolina Global Breastfeeding Institute, notes that there is no current evidence showing that early separation of infants and mothers with suspected or confirmed coronavirus infection improves outcomes.

She added that while there are benefits of separating mothers and their newborns during the hospital stay, it can negatively impact them, as shown in the report published in the journal Breastfeeding Medicine.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that infants and mothers should remain together to practice skin-to-skin contact, kangaroo care, and rooming-in. This way, breastfeeding will be established and supported since it has lifelong benefits for both the mother and the infant. Nevertheless, mothers should regularly wash their hands, disinfect surfaces, and wear a mask if they have a cough.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), however, recommends separating the infant from an infected mother temporarily until the mother is no longer contagious. This way, the infant will not contract the viral infection. It notes that facilities should consider temporarily separating mothers from their infants. During separation, it urges mothers to continue breastfeeding through expressed breast milk to be given to the baby by a health caregiver.

The health agency also recommends that mothers can breastfeed their babies by wearing a face mask and washing their hands before each feeding. They encourage mothers to express breast milk by following the recommendations for proper pump cleaning.

Study: Should Infants Be Separated from Mothers with COVID-19? First, Do No Harm. Image Credit: Lolostock / Shutterstock
Study: Should Infants Be Separated from Mothers with COVID-19? First, Do No Harm. Image Credit: Lolostock / Shutterstock

Separation risks

Related Stories

The author noted that separation might not prevent infection. A study out of China conducted in March looked at infants born in Wuhan City, where the virus first emerged. The infants were born to mothers with active COVID-19 infection via C-section and were placed in strict isolation as a precautionary measure. While the babies were safe from infection during the hospital stay, these measures did not guarantee that the infant would not contract the virus after discharge.

For instance, not all families have the facility at home to promote social distancing and isolation. There are instances that other members of the family may be carriers of the virus, too. Separating infants may delay the infection, but not prevent it.

Kangaroo care and skin-to-skin contact have provided many health benefits for newborns. Infants who are separated from their mothers may have higher respiratory rates and heart rates, while their blood sugar levels may be lower. Lack of skin-to-skin contact may affect the baby’s health.

Further, when infants and mothers are separated right after birth, the mother may feel high levels of stress. Stress levels may be high since she was diagnosed with a contagious and pandemic disease, and it can skyrocket when she cannot hold her infant or even breastfeed him or her.

Breastfeeding may also be affected due to separation. Breast milk is best for infants, while expressed breast milk provides the needed nutrients, latching helps establish adequate milk supply. Separation interferes with the provision of maternal milk to the infant, disrupting innate, and specific immune protection. Breast milk provides antibodies to the infant, which is essential, especially when a pandemic is ravaging across the globe. Also, breast milk contains innate immune factors that mitigate the impact of viral infections and essential oligosaccharides.

Breastfeeding also reduces the risk of infant hospitalization for pneumonia. When mothers and infants are separated, it decreases breastfeeding duration, which may make infants 3.6 times more likely to be hospitalized for pneumonia.

“Separating mother and baby immediately after birth may make the infant more vulnerable to severe respiratory infections, including COVID-19, in the first year of life,” the researcher said in the paper.

Lastly, the commentary notes that separating mothers and infants may further impose a burden to the health system since they need to provide twice the resources such as hospital rooms, healthcare providers, and two sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) each time a health worker enters or leaves the rooms.

“At the time of writing, we have no evidence to show that early separation improves outcomes. As we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, I am hopeful that we can center mothers and babies and remember to first do no harm,” Dr. Stuebe added.

Source:
Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Angela Betsaida B. Laguipo

Written by

Angela Betsaida B. Laguipo

Angela is a nurse by profession and a writer by heart. She graduated with honors (Cum Laude) for her Bachelor of Nursing degree at the University of Baguio, Philippines. She is currently completing her Master's Degree where she specialized in Maternal and Child Nursing and worked as a clinical instructor and educator in the School of Nursing at the University of Baguio.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Laguipo, Angela. (2020, April 13). Should infants be separated from coronavirus infected mothers?. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 14, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200413/Should-infants-be-separated-from-coronavirus-infected-mothers.aspx.

  • MLA

    Laguipo, Angela. "Should infants be separated from coronavirus infected mothers?". News-Medical. 14 April 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200413/Should-infants-be-separated-from-coronavirus-infected-mothers.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Laguipo, Angela. "Should infants be separated from coronavirus infected mothers?". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200413/Should-infants-be-separated-from-coronavirus-infected-mothers.aspx. (accessed April 14, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Laguipo, Angela. 2020. Should infants be separated from coronavirus infected mothers?. News-Medical, viewed 14 April 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200413/Should-infants-be-separated-from-coronavirus-infected-mothers.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Recovered South Korean COVID-19 patients test positive again
Coronavirus pandemic affecting the Earth's movement
Antiparasitic drug Ivermectin kills coronavirus in 48 hours
Hypertensive patients on ACE inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers may have improved COVID-19 prognosis
Promising vaccine patch candidate for COVID-19
COVID-19 and renin-angiotensin system inhibitors
'Pool testing' for COVID-19 may help increase testing capacities across the globe
Smokers have more ACE2 receptors making it easier for SARS-CoV-2 to infect

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Bill and Melinda Gates fund potential vaccine against COVID-19