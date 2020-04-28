Disarmed anthrax toxin tested as a way to combat Covid-19

Disarmed anthrax toxin is being tested as a way of fighting the Covid-19 virus.

Scientists at the University of Greenwich are collaborating with the Bundeswehr Institute for Microbiology to develop novel treatments for SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nobel prize-winning siRNA technology can arrest viral infection by targeting genes critical for viral reproduction. Scientists at the University of Greenwich have developed a proprietary anthrax toxin-based delivery system to optimize the effectiveness of siRNA drugs.

We're testing two ways to deliver anti-viral siRNA: direct delivery using disarmed anthrax toxin, and indirect delivery using exosomes - a naturally occurring drug delivery system.

Anthrax toxin provides access to the cytosol, a typically inaccessible compartment within the cell. The cytosol is also where the siRNA (drug) can target the virus. To make the toxin safe whilst retaining its efficiency, we have removed its "warhead" and replaced it with siRNA."

Dr. Simon Richardson, Director of the Exogenix laboratory at the University of Greenwich

Benedita Feron, laboratory manager and co-inventor of this technology says: "We have further developed this system as a non-destructive method for loading exosomes with biological materials such as siRNA.This has previously shown great potential as an anti-viral treatment to stop Zika virus infection and is now being developed against Covid-19."

The Bundeswehr Institute of Microbiology, where the first four SARS-CoV-2 strains in Europe were isolated, is collaborating with the University to determine these system's effectiveness to stop Covid-19.

Source:

University of Greenwich

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists use toxin from rattlesnake venom for chronic pain
Coronavirus able to survive near boiling point of water, study shows
Study finds stress does whiten hair
Hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin treatment in 80 COVID-19 patients: short-term outcomes
Top NAU microbiologist joins Arizona COVID-19 Genomics Union
Experts explain how to decontaminate N95 masks from SARS-CoV-2
Remdesivir drug stops novel coronavirus from replicating
Engineered botox more effective

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Restoring the Sense of Touch

Dr. Patrick Ganzer speaks to News-Medical about his groundbreaking research into restoring the sense of touch using brain-computer interfaces.

Restoring the Sense of Touch

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Gold-containing drug auranofin kills 95% of SARS-CoV-2 virus in 48 hours in lab conditions