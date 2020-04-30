ProteoGenix launches first Human Immune COVID-19 antibody library

ProteoGenix, a global leader in antibody production, is pleased to announce the first Human Immune COVID-19 library for the fast discovery of potent antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.

Highly sensitive and specific antibodies are critical for the development of diagnostics, therapeutics, and prophylactics to fight against COVID-19. The new Human Immune COVID-19 antibody library developed by ProteoGenix represents an exciting opportunity to solve the current pandemic." Philippe Funfrock, Co-founder and President of ProteoGenix

The library, created using blood samples from dozens of recovered COVID-19 patients, is adapted for screening with phage display and strives to meet the rising demands for effective antibodies for a broad range of applications.

The library’s vast diversity (1.2 x 1010 different clones) allied to the fast turnaround time and sensitivity of the screening technology, are intended to fast-track the discovery of antibodies with the strongest affinity, specificity, and viral blocking activity.

Compared to the hybridoma technology, phage display saves time by allowing us to directly screen highly diverse and human antibody libraries. In addition, when developing therapeutic antibodies, this technique also helps us reduce the time-to-market by avoiding complex antibody humanization processes." Raphaël Hopfner, Co-founder and CSO of ProteoGenix

ProteoGenix further fast-tracks the process of discovery by offering a broad diversity of ready-made SARS-CoV-2 antigens, as well as fast custom antigen development services (proteins, peptides, small molecules).

Within 8 weeks or less, clients can receive 3 to 10 unique and royalty-free antibody sequences with an optimal affinity. Being the first to propose this service, ProteoGenix aims at supporting the outstanding efforts of teams fighting the COVID-19 pandemic around the world.