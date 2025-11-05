AI and protein language models can accelerate the design of antiviral antibodies

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Vanderbilt University Medical CenterNov 5 2025

Artificial intelligence (AI) and "protein language" models can speed the design of monoclonal antibodies that prevent or reduce the severity of potentially life-threatening viral infections, according to a multi-institutional study led by researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

While their report, published Nov. 4 in the journal Cell, focused on development of antibody therapeutics against existing and emerging viral threats, including RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and avian influenza viruses, the implications of the research are much broader, said the paper's corresponding author, Ivelin Georgiev, PhD.

"This study is an important early milestone toward our ultimate goal - using computers to efficiently and effectively design novel biologics from scratch and translate them into the clinic," said Georgiev, professor of Pathology, Microbiology and Immunology, and director of the Vanderbilt Program in Computational Microbiology and Immunology.

"Such approaches will have significant positive impact on public health and can be applied to a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmunity, neurological diseases, and many others," he said.

Georgiev is a leader in the use of computational approaches to advance disease treatment and prevention. He is the principal investigator of an up to $30 million award from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) to support the application of AI technology that can develop novel antibodies with therapeutic potential.

Perry Wasdin, PhD, a data scientist in the Georgiev lab, was involved in all aspects of the study and is first author of the paper.

The research team, which included scientists from around the country, Australia and Sweden, showed that a protein language model could design functional human antibodies that recognized the unique antigen sequencies (surface proteins) of specific viruses, without requiring part of the antibody sequence as a starting template.

Related Stories

Protein language models are a type of large language model (LLM), which is trained on huge amounts of text to enable language processing and generation. LLMs provide the core capabilities of chatbots such as ChatGPT.

By training their protein language model MAGE (Monoclonal Antibody Generator) on previously characterized antibodies against a known strain of the H5N1 influenza (bird flu) virus, the researchers were able to generate antibodies against a related, but unseen, influenza strain.

These findings suggest that MAGE "could be used to generate antibodies against an emerging health threat more rapidly than traditional antibody discovery methods," which require blood samples from infected individuals or antigen protein from the novel virus, the researchers concluded.

Other Vanderbilt co-authors were Alexis Janke, PhD, Toma Marinov, PhD, Gwen Jordaan, Olivia Powers, Matthew Vukovich, PhD, Clinton Holt, PhD, and Alexandra Abu-Shmais.

This research was funded, in part, by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) and National Institutes of Health grants R01AI175245, R01AI152693, and 1ZIAAI005003. The views and conclusions contained in this document are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as representing the official policies, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.

Source:

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Antibody cocktail could change the way the world fights influenza
Single antibody causes a rare but dangerous reaction to widely-used blood thinner
Penn State researchers reveal new function of antibody-producing cells
GemPharmatech collaborates with MSK Cancer Center to accelerate discovery of therapeutic antibodies
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences launches industry-first infrared dye antibody conjugates to expand human phenotyping experiments
Breakthrough technology enables faster and cheaper antibody analysis
Northwestern team develops antibody to expose hidden pancreatic cancer cells
Abselion introduces Protein G Total Antibody Quantification Kit

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New antibody drug conjugates can transform early HER2-positive breast cancer treatment