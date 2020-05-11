New initiative to deliver immune support saves lives of frontline NHS staff

The new Frontline Immune Support Team has been founded to provide quality, free immune support to frontline NHS staff risking their lives in the struggle to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initiative was founded by natural healthcare practitioner, Charlotte Pulver, who encouraged by her success restoring clients with early symptoms of Covid-19, determined to deliver this essential immune support to NHS staff bearing the brunt of the health crisis which has brought the world to its knees.

Supporting private clients during the Covid-19 pandemic, including doctors and nurses, I’ve been creating preventative immune resilience plans and have helped many people recovering from the onset of symptoms. People coming to me with high fevers, troublesome coughs, chest pain and high levels of fear and anxiety would report within 24 hours of receiving immune support that their fever had gone and their cough had been 90% eradicated, largely due to taking high doses of Vitamin C. Frontline medical staff making a rapid recovery from early Covid-19 symptoms along with associated anxiety, would ask me, ‘Why isn’t this immune support being made available to us and how can it be made available?’” Charlotte Pulver, Natural healthcare practitioner

Determined to make the immune boosting products she was supporting clients with available to frontline NHS medical staff facing the largest amount of constant viral load in the workplace, Pulver approached top suppliers within the immune support product industry. Securing generous deals, she founded the Frontline Immune Support Team, delivering packs of essential supplements including liposomal Vitamin C, Vitamin D and zinc to NHS healthcare workers – all for free. “Crucially our approach is to support the health and immunity of NHS staff from the inside out” Pulver says. “PPE does an excellent job with outside protection but we need immune support on the inside to build strength and resilience and combat stress and fatigue.”

Leading UK nutritionist Patrick Holford, nutritional advisor to the Frontline Immune Support Team, says: “Frontline NHS staff are in a virally high risk environment. There is clear evidence that 6 grams of vitamin C reduces duration and severity of infections. The Chinese in Wuhan gave all hospital staff daily vitamin C for prevention. Many Covid-19 patients have shown to be deficient in Vitamin D, especially in the BAME community, so getting vitamin D as well as zinc levels up is another wise move when virally exposed since they both support healthy immune cell strength, and zinc also inhibits viral replication. That’s why I’m supporting the Frontline Immune Support Team. These great people need all the support they can get to keep going in the face of adversity. This is the least we can do and hopefully the life-saving information about nutrition will filter through into frontline treatment."

“Liposomal Vitamin C is the number one ally for combatting the coronavirus, especially at onset of symptoms,” adds Pulver. “The best absorbed Vitamin C on the market, all medical staff should have access to it during this pandemic.” The Frontline Immune Support packs contain many more high quality, immune boosting supplements complete with information about the products and their efficacy, including andrographis, mushroom complex powders offered by top mycologist Martin Powell, and anti-viral essential oils sourced from eminent aromatherapist, Maggie Tisserand.

As an Infectious disease doctor married to a nutritional therapist, I’m very aware of the importance of looking after my body during times of stress. For the past six weeks I’ve worked relentlessly with constant demands on my physical and mental state. I don’t think I could have coped without the support of my wife’s nutritious meals and the Frontline Immune Support Team’s valuable supplements. They have helped me build the resilience I needed to get through this challenging time. As lockdown measures are slowly relaxed, it certainly isn’t over for us frontline workers. We need every source of support we can be given now more than ever. Thank you Frontline Immune Support Team.’’ Dr Alex Mentzer, Infectious Disease Registrar at John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford

With a view to formally integrating immune support into allopathic healthcare systems, the Frontline Immune Support Team is conducting a Covid-19 research study to audit the effectiveness of their immune support packs in collaboration with Doctor Clare Relton, a Senior Lecturer in Clinical Trials at the Centre for Primary Care and Public Health at Queen Mary University, London. And in response to the considerable positive response and demand for their packs - with hundreds of NHS workers already signed up - the new initiative is aiming to reach thousands more NHS staff. To this end a Crowdfunder campaign has been set up, appealing to the British public for donations.

NHS consultant, Dr J Kwan says: “As an NHS medical consultant on the frontline, there is nothing more important than building your own immunity, resistance and resilience. This is why I am 100 percent supportive of the online fundraiser founded by Charlotte Pulver of the Frontline Immune Support Team to raise money to buy the vital immune defence support and send them directly to the NHS workers. The products are of top quality and are exactly what our body and mind need every day to fight this war against Covid-19! Please help by donating and supporting this amazing cause.”