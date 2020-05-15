Eye research charity relaunches virtual event to educate kids about eye health during lockdown

Eye research charity Fight for Sight is encouraging parents and children to embark on a virtual journey during lockdown to learn more about the inner workings of the eye.

The charity has relaunched its unique virtual event, which is both an educational tool and a sporting activity, that will take participants on a ‘journey to the center of the eye’. During this 10 km interactive journey, users will become the size of a photon and learn how an image is processed by the eye, through audio description. Anyone can take part and walk, jog or run at their own pace from any location - even their treadmills!

As well as being a fun and fascinating experience, Journey to the Center of the Eye is also raising awareness of eye health and helping Fight for Sight to raise much-needed funds to continue its mission to fund pioneering eye research during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

This is a challenging time for everyone, but this virtual event is a fantastic interactive way for children and parents to learn more about the eye, get some exercise and keep the family entertained, all while safely adhering to social distancing guidelines. A lot of people don’t realize that half of all sight loss is avoidable, so it’s really important to teach children and young people about their eyes and how to look after their eyesight. We’re encouraging families to get involved and walk, jog or run this journey to the center of the eye.” Sherine Krause, Chief Executive of Fight for Sight

To take part in the virtual event and begin the adventure of discovery, simply download the mobile phone app ‘Zombies, Run!’, and search for ‘Journey to the Center of the Eye’. Fight for Sight is asking participants who enjoy the interactive experience for a suggested £5 donation to help them fund the next breakthrough in eye research.