SCAI releases statement on performance of PCI in ambulatory surgical centers

The Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI) today issued a position statement on the performance of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) in ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). The document was published in SCAI's official journal, Catheterization and Cardiovascular Interventions.

Earlier this year, The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) began reimbursement for PCI performed in ASCs in response to data on patient outcomes from observational studies and randomized controlled trials supporting same-day discharge (SDD) after PCI.

One of the biggest stories in interventional cardiology this past year was the initiation of payment by CMS for PCI performed in ambulatory surgical centers or ASC. SCAI recognized the potential for this new rule to decrease cost, improve patient satisfaction and increase physician autonomy."

Lyndon Box, MD, FSCAI, Chair of the Writing Proup and Interventional Cardiologist, West Valley Cardiology Services

Related Stories

The position statement makes recommendations for facility and equipment standards, procedural and periprocedural standards, transfer protocols, and operator standards based on an examination of the evidence for potential benefits and harms. The statement also provides an overview for operators on regulatory considerations.

When defining appropriate treatment in the ASC, the writing groups suggests that diagnostic procedures (ie. left and right heart catheterization, coronary and graft angiography) are appropriate for ASCs. Invasive diagnostic testing that involves intravascular imaging (IVUS and/or OCT) or functional evaluation (FFR and/or resting indices) and coronary angioplasty and stenting were also deemed appropriate.

Notably, the document advises that only patients who are considered appropriate for SDD should be considered for intervention in an ASC. The 2018 SCAI Expert Consensus Document on Length of Stay Following PCI provides guidance on patient suitability for SDD.

Additionally, the writing groups suggests that not all patients that might be suitable for SDD in the hospital setting are appropriate for ASC-based PCI, stating that the ASC setting does not provide the option of easily converting a patient to overnight observation. PCI in patients with high-risk clinical features should be avoided in the ASC setting.

The document concludes that the decision to perform PCI in an ASC should be made in the context of the local healthcare environment, while initiation of an ASC PCI program should require transparent adherence to state and federal regulations and operational standards.

"It is crucial that patients in the ASC receive the same quality of care as those in the hospital setting. The paper covers regulatory issues, standards, protocols, quality assurance and ethics. This paper is a 'must-read' for anyone involved with PCI in an ASC," said Box.

Source:

Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study finds tumor markers can also be indicators of heart failure
Moderate physical activity reduces frequent hospital admissions in middle and older age
Scientists receive $12-million grant to explore molecular mechanisms of heart injury and repair
ACE inhibitors should not be discontinued over fears about COVID-19, say researchers
Applying AI to map how COVID-19 virus attacks the heart
Study demonstrates dynamic and broad-scale immune alterations in COVID-19 patient
COVID-19 and exposure to air pollution
Bioactive lipids are key for diagnosis and treatment of cardiac repair after heart attack

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Human to Labskin Skin Models for Dermatology Research

A Human Skin Equivalent (HSE) skin model used for dermatology research, made from the same primary human cells but grown to a defined specification in a laboratory and not as complex as Human skin, lacking hair follicles and immune cells.

Human to Labskin Skin Models for Dermatology Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
COVID-19 patients improve after experimental heart cell therapy