Study reveals risk factors for hypertension

Higher blood pressure during exercise and delayed blood pressure recovery after exercise are associated with a higher risk of hypertension, preclinical and clinical cardiovascular disease and death among middle-aged to older adults.

Blood pressure responses to exercise are significant markers of cardiovascular disease and mortality risk in young to middle-aged adults. However, few studies have examined the associations of midlife blood pressure responses to submaximal (less than the maximum of which an individual is capable) exercise with the risk of cardiovascular outcomes and mortality in later life.

Related Stories

Researchers from Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) evaluated the association of blood pressure changes and recovery with indicators of preclinical disease among participants from the Framingham Heart Study (average age 58 years, 53 percent women).

They then followed these participants to assess whether these blood pressure changes were associated with the risk of developing hypertension, cardiovascular disease or dying.

They observed that both higher exercise systolic blood pressure (SBP) and exercise diastolic blood pressure (DBP) were associated with a greater risk of developing hypertension. Additionally, both delayed SBP and DBP recovery after exercise were associated with higher risk of cardiovascular disease and death.

The way our blood pressure changes during and after exercise provides important information on whether we will develop disease in the future; this may help investigators evaluate whether this information can be used to better identify people who are at higher risk of developing hypertension and CVD, or dying later in life."

Vanessa Xanthakis, PhD, Study Corresponding Author and Assistant Professor of Medicine and Biostatistics, BUSM

Xanthakis is also an Investigator for the Framingham Heart Study.

Xanthakis recommends that people know their blood pressure numbers, speak to their physician regarding changes during and after exercise and follow a healthy lifestyle (including a regular physical activity schedule) to help lower risk of disease later in life.

These findings appear online in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Source:

Boston University School of Medicine

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study demonstrates dynamic and broad-scale immune alterations in COVID-19 patient
Does COVID-19 infect peripheral blood cells?
Obesity, type 2 diabetes, or high blood pressure in teenagers may lead to prematurely aged arteries
Online exercise messages do not match up with national physical activity guidelines
Child abuse survivors more likely to develop cardio-metabolic disease in adulthood
New drug treatment can reduce risk of death from COVID-19 infection
Does cholesterol play a role in COVID-19?
Study discovers inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 entry priming protein by approved drug

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Developing a COVID-19 Antigen Test

News-Medical speaks to Alastair Smith, the CEO of Avacta, about the process behind their newly developed antigen test for COVID-19.

Developing a COVID-19 Antigen Test

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Moderate physical activity reduces frequent hospital admissions in middle and older age