Bariatric surgery may alter gene expression in fat tissue

Altered gene expression in fat tissue may help explain why individuals who have regained weight after weight loss surgery still experience benefits such as metabolic improvements and a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. The findings come from a study published in the Journal of Internal Medicine.

The study included women who underwent weight loss surgery, and gene analyses were conducted before and two and five years after surgery. Analyses were also conducted in women who did not undergo surgery.

Most gene expression changes in fat tissue occurred during the first two years after surgery; however, a subset of genes encoding proteins involved in inflammation displayed a continued decrease in expression over five years (during weight regain).

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Kerr, A.G., et al. (2020) Long‐term changes in adipose tissue gene expression following bariatric surgery. Journal of Internal Medicine. doi.org/10.1111/joim.13066.

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Foxg1 gene works like a molecular knob to control neocortical activity
Researchers identify new breast cancer gene in young women
Researchers discover gene variants that reduce the risk of glaucoma
Researchers test clinical safety of gene-based treatment for achromatopsia
SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater and rivers
SARS-CoV-2 genome shows mutation hotspots and type-specific distribution
Gene therapy helps build muscle mass and reduces severity of osteoarthritis in mice
Remdesivir shows powerful activity against SARS-CoV-2 in Vitro

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Developing a COVID-19 Antigen Test

News-Medical speaks to Alastair Smith, the CEO of Avacta, about the process behind their newly developed antigen test for COVID-19.

Developing a COVID-19 Antigen Test

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Harvard’s Wyss Institute joins forces with Cytosurge to improve CRISPR-based multiplexed gene editing