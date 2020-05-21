Bioinsider launches COVID-19 virtual meeting series

Bioinsider LLC (Bioinsider), a company dedicated to creating a quality, unbiased virtual meeting platform for communication among the scientific, policymaker, and business communities, has opened registration and a call for speaker proposals for its four-part virtual meeting series, Together as One COVID-19 Series.

Image Credit: Kira_Yan/Shutterstock.com

The series begins Thursday, June 18, 2020 with “Diagnostic Landscape for COVID-19,” which will focus on molecular, serology, rapid testing, and how to properly handle the pandemic with the current testing capacity.

The Together as One COVID-19 Series will provide insights on diagnostics, vaccines, therapeutics, and life after Coronavirus. All net proceeds from the events will go to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

“Sharing new scientific findings and important perspectives from innovators and decision-makers has never before been so crucial in our industry,” said Bioinsider LLC Founder and CEO Dr. Ngoc ‘Emily’ Le.

With the current state of things, in-person meetings are no longer possible. This is where Bioinsider comes in. Each virtual event will feature presentations from thought leaders, speed networking sessions, and face-to-face breakout brainstorming sessions. Our objective is to host virtual events that allow attendees and participants to create connections, enrich knowledge, foster collaborations, drive the success of their research, and spark innovations.”

Each meeting in the Together as One COVID-19 Series is available both academic/non-profit and commercial attendees, $25 and $50 respectively. Face-to-face breakout sessions will be limited to 15 participants each and are available for an additional cost of $25.

Members of the scientific and medical communities are encouraged to register early, as speed networking and breakout sessions are available on a first-come-first serve basis. To register, visit www.bioinsidernetwork.com/registration.

Speaker and sponsorship opportunities are also available. For details on submitting a speaker proposal or becoming a sponsor, visit www.bioinsidernetwork.com.

About Bioinsider

Founded in 2020, Bioinsider LLC is a group of like-minded individuals dedicated to creating a quality-driven, unbiased virtual meeting platform for communication among the scientific community, policymakers, and business leaders.

The goal of these events is to create connections, enrich knowledge, foster collaborations, drive the success of the research, and spark innovations. For more information, visit bioinsidernetwork.com.

About Dr. Ngoc ‘Emily’ Le, Founder and CEO, Bioinsider

Dr. Le received her Doctor of Philosophy in Chemistry from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and spent years working as a content conference producer and led the product development analytics group at Cambridge Healthtech Institute.

She has nine years of experience working with academics, healthcare, biopharma and executive professionals in technical-scientific and business settings.

She has diverse knowledge in diagnostics, drug development, commercial strategy, and various therapeutic areas, including immuno-oncology, and gene and cell therapies.