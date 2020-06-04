Two strategic roadmaps include recommendations to advance value-based care in the U.S.

The Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy and West Health have issued two strategic roadmaps with recommendations for advancing value-based payment (VBP) reform in the U.S. healthcare system.

The roadmaps will be the centerpiece of a three-year education, training and research initiative aimed at accelerating the shift from volume- to value-driven care, both nationwide and through state-specific efforts.

The initiative will also target research on issues like COVID-19, applying insights from key payment and delivery reforms to inform the health system's response.

Many health systems leading the response to COVID-19 are succeeding in part because of their participation in payment models that have allowed them to build the infrastructure and capabilities necessary to deliver patient-centered, high-value care." Mark McClellan, Director, Duke-Margolis Center

"Identifying and disseminating best practices from these organizations is crucial for ensuring that our health care system can act effectively, both at this critical time and in the future."

Implementing value-based care and payment models, which reward providers based on patient health outcomes achieved rather than the number of services provided, has become a cornerstone to reform efforts seeking to lower skyrocketing healthcare costs and improve the quality of care.

However, widespread adoption of value-based payment models has been slower than expected; most care is still driven by fee-for-service payment, and existing programs have produced only modest cost savings.

"Despite significant progress and interest in value-based payment reform, policy and procedural barriers remain at both the state and national levels," said Timothy A. Lash, president of the West Health Policy Center and chief strategy officer of West Health, a family of nonprofit and nonpartisan organizations dedicated to lowering healthcare costs to enable seniors to successfully age in place.

"Our three-year initiative with Duke Margolis will help address these barriers and provide a way forward that could lead to better health for millions of people and a significant reduction in the cost of care."

The state and national roadmaps provide guidance on implementing value-based payment models through the reduction or elimination of low-value care, improved patient engagement, alignment of payment reforms across multiple providers, and the strengthening of data infrastructure and analytic capabilities.

They also discuss how new models can expand access to payment reform for specialty care providers and to improve treatment of seriously ill patients.