Artificial intelligence, probabilistic modeling can improve prediction of survival in cancer patients

Improving the prediction of survival indicators in patients with breast cancer using tools from artificial intelligence and probabilistic modeling is the aim of ModGraProDep, an innovative system presented in a study led by Ramon Clèries, lecturer at the Department of Clinical Sciences of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of the University of Barcelona and member of the Oncology Master Plan/ICO-IDIBELL.

The study has been published in the journal Artificial Intelligence in Medicine.

The new technology has been carried out by a team of experts on epidemiology, oncology and data management of the Oncology Master Plan - IDIBELL, the University of Barcelona, the Technical University of Catalonia, the Catalan Institute of Oncology (ICO), the Girona Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBGI), the University of Girona, the University of Alicante, the Epidemiology and Public Health Networking Biomedical Research Centre (CIBERESP), Carlos III Health Institute, the University Hospital Sant Joan de Reus, the Medical Oncology Service of ICO Girona, the Cancer Registry of Girona and Tarragona and the entity MC Mutual.

Mathematic modeling: New frontiers in the fight against cancer

Related Stories

One of the applications of numeric modeling for clinical indicators on oncology is the creation of predictive models to help oncologists and doctors to classify and value future scenarios of evolution in the patients with cancer.

In this context, the prediction of survival in patients -with specific variables and ages- is a decisive element to consider treatments and identify subgroups among the patients.

However, this information is sometimes estimated through numeric modeling since there is not enough sample population to calculate these indicators specifically.

The application of the new ModGraProDep Technology (Modelinng Graphical Probabilistic Dependencies) has led to two studies coordinated by the lecturer Mireia Vilardell, from the Section of Statistics at the Department of Genetics, Microbiology and Statistics of the Faculty of Biology of the UB, and the researcher Maria Buxó, from IDIBGI.

In the first case, ModGraProDep enables users to identify the structure of the database and to create a "synthetic" population of patients with the demographical features of the original cohort.

With this new approach, they can identify potential patterns of patients and calculate indicators (for instance, the survival of a patient depending on the values of his or her variables).

In a second study, ModGraProDep reveals itself as a new technology which can allocate values in a probabilistic manner in variables for which there was no information gathered yet.

The scientific team has designed a web application of great clinic interest in the field of oncology that enables having a prediction of indicators on survival and risk of cancer mortality -and other causes- of each patient for a maximum period of twenty years.

Source:

University of Barcelona

Journal reference:

Vilardell, M., et al. (2020) Missing data imputation and synthetic data simulation through modeling graphical probabilistic dependencies between variables (ModGraProDep): An application to breast cancer survival. Artificial Intelligence in Medicine. doi.org/10.1016/j.artmed.2020.101875.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Landmark review outlines guidelines for new technologies to facilitate equitable, ethical use of AI
Novel molecular structures developed for desired transcriptional response
Coronavirus tests the value of artificial intelligence in medicine
First-ever oncology hospital-at-home program shows improved patient outcomes
Researchers to use digital technologies to help tackle chronic disease
New mobile app can help the severity of COVID-19 cases
First-ever oncology hospital-at-home program improves patient outcomes, reduces hospitalizations
Pharmacists involved in cancer care face restricted access to essential PPE items

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Advancements in the Optimization of Medical Accelerators

Radiotherapy is a way of treating cancer by means of radiation. In principle, that can be all different types of radiation. The commonly known types are X-rays or electron beams, which find very widespread application.

Advancements in the Optimization of Medical Accelerators

Using Antibodies to Detect Alzheimer’s Disease

News-Medical speaks to Professor Vendruscolo about his research that uses antibodies to detect Alzheimer's disease, which could help to improve drug discovery.

Using Antibodies to Detect Alzheimer’s Disease

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New machine learning approach classifies common type of brain tumor