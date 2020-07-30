GAMA Healthcare adds four new hires to its expanding Science and Innovation team

Announced today, GAMA Healthcare, the number one supplier of Clinell disinfectant wipes to the NHS, has added four roles to its expanding Science and Innovation (S&I) team. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, GAMA Healthcare looks to address the increase of demand for essential disinfectants not only in hospital settings but also for businesses, retail and the home.

Since joining GAMA Healthcare in September 2019 as S&I Director, Dr Teresa Layer has been responsible for innovation and new product pipeline for brands including Clinell. Hired as a values-based research and development leader with over 20 years of experience and previously Vice-President of Oral Health and Skin Health R&D at GSK Consumer Healthcare, Teresa brought strong experience in strategic planning for consumer health delivered through retail and used by all. As well as delivering scientifically differentiated pipeline innovation.

First hire of the S&I team, Dr Layer comments: “Through this period of accelerated growth, the Science and Innovation Team will be critical for GAMA Healthcare to drive our ongoing leadership and product pipeline in surface and skin disinfection as well as disinfection through novel equipment. As we build a technical team of world class scientific professionals, the strategic intent is to deliver a five year pipeline of exciting, patient/consumer-centric novel products, underpinned by scientific excellence.”

While advancing the innovative pipeline at GAMA Healthcare, Teresa has head-hunted specialist team members with skills and experience which are in line with the evolving business need over the last six months.

Matt Duggan, Scientific Collaborations and Open Innovation Lead, joins from Reckitt-Benckiser (RB) with experience in numerous industries from healthcare to renewable energy. Reinforcing the focus of translating science where there is consumer and business need, GAMA Healthcare created this role to funnel innovation from all academia and external research partners to fuel the product pipeline.

Csaba Gnadt, Product Optimization and Technical Transfer Team Leader has over 20 years of experience in scaling up innovative new products and their efficient manufacture. Initially trained as a chemist, Csaba has optimized product development and manufacture for a range of personal care and household cleaning brands across Unilever’s portfolio.

Giles Crowley, Development Formulation Scientist, brings extensive experience in science-based formulation chemistry. He is a specialist in hard surface cleaning from two decades experience at Unilever and his academic achievements include a Master’s Degree in Polymer Science.