Bioinsider presents ‘Therapeutic Pipeline for COVID-19’ virtual meeting on September 17, 2020

Bioinsider, leading virtual meeting venue for communication among the scientific, policymaker and business communities, has opened registration for its upcoming virtual meeting ‘Therapeutic Pipeline for COVID-19’ on September 17, 2020.

After the successful ‘Diagnostic Landscape for COVID-19’ event held in June, the upcoming ‘Therapeutic Pipeline for COVID-19’ meeting virtually convenes experts in COVID-19 therapeutics to discuss challenges and solutions around drug repurposing, antibody-based strategies and antiviral approaches.

The one-day live meeting will provide cutting-edge knowledge through scientific presentations, followed by Bioinsider’s highly engaged Breakout Discussion Platform that will allow attendees for thoughtful conversations with experts and peers along with on-demand access to all presentations.

“We are in uncharted territory as the COVID-19 global pandemic reshapes all aspects of our society. Many in academic and industrial research have refocused their mission to combat this deadly virus”, said Dr. Ngoc (Emily) Le, founder and CEO of Bioinsider.

The community is eager to share and discuss research findings, and this event provides a perfect venue. We enable attendees looking for education on featured topics the unparalleled opportunity to engage in a friendly setting with leading experts through our intimate breakout discussion format.”

The event which is made possible by Sino Biological and Twist Bioscience, is available to both academic/non-profit and commercial attendees. Face-to-face breakout sessions will be limited to 15 participants per discussion and are used to allow participants from diverse backgrounds to brainstorm, exchange ideas and enhance professional network.

Members of the scientific and medical communities are encouraged to register early, as speed networking and breakout sessions are available on a first-come, first-served basis. To register, click here.

Sessions already scheduled include:

  • COVID-19 drug repurposing efforts
  • Neutrophil-targeting peptides (NTPs) as a treatment for COVID-19
  • Clinical challenges and engineering therapeutic solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Naturally occurring human B-cell responses to SARS-CoV-2
  • Development of human neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2
  • Development of broad-spectrum antibodies to combat SARS-CoV-2 and future SARS-like viruses
  • Design and development of alpha-ketoamide inhibitors of the SARS-CoV-2 main protease
  • Beating COVID-19: vaccine, anti-virals, or treatment?

To view the full event details, final program, breakout discussion, and future events, visit bioinsidernetwork.com.

Many thanks to our media partners, which include the Association for Molecular Pathology, the Antibody Society, BioSpace, Cision, Mehr Media Group, Mendelspod, News-Medical.net, and ZingPR.

