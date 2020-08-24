‘An Arm and a Leg’: How to fight bogus medical bills like a bulldog

After Izzy Benasso had knee surgery, she and her dad received a letter from a surgical assistant giving notice that he "had been present" at the procedure.

The surgical assistant was out-of-network and seemed to be laying the groundwork to get the Benassos to pay his fee.

Steve Benasso wrote a letter right back, basically telling the guy to buzz off: He had no intention of paying the surgical assistant. Because the bill was a surprise, Benasso suggested that the surgical assistant try to get the money from the insurance company, or negotiate for some part of the knee surgeon's payment.

Benasso first shared his story with KHN and NPR for the Bill of the Month series.

There are two explanations for Benasso's chutzpah.

One: "Steve is the kind of person to check every receipt twice and argue over any discrepancies he finds," his daughter said.

Two: He had lots of experience haggling over medical bills in particular. As a human resources director, he specializes in defending his colleagues against bogus bills and unfair insurance denials.

"I am a bulldog on this stuff," he said. "I do it every month."

In this episode, learn how Steve became such a bulldog, and the tips he has for the rest of us.

“An Arm and a Leg” is a co-production of KHN and Public Road Productions.

Related Stories

To keep in touch with "An Arm and a Leg," subscribe to the newsletter. You can also follow the show on Facebook and Twitter. And if you've got stories to tell about the health care system, the producers would love to hear from you.

To hear all KHN podcasts, click here.

And subscribe to "An Arm and a Leg" on iTunes, Pocket Casts, Google Play or Spotify.

Kaiser Health NewsThis article was reprinted from khn.org with permission from the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. Kaiser Health News, an editorially independent news service, is a program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health care policy research organization unaffiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Organ transplantations plummet amid coronavirus pandemic
Osteoarthritis patients can benefit from a qualified, conservative therapy program
Workers in certain jobs face increased risk of developing knee osteoarthritis
New approach to functional bone imaging provides insights into degenerative joint disease
Clinical trial aims to find the optimal time for surgery after knee dislocation
Conservative therapy program can improve quality of osteoarthritis care
Pluripotent cells grown from osteoarthritic knee joint of elderly people
Study shows high SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence, but low death rate in Malawi's health care workers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Deciphering the largest CRISPR system

Professor Guillermo Montoya spoke to News-Medical on his research that involved visualizing the largest and most complex CRISPR system.

Deciphering the largest CRISPR system

Developing a blood test for prostate cancer

Professor Pockley among researchers from the John van Geest Cancer Research Centre have recently developed a blood test for the detection of prostate cancer.

Developing a blood test for prostate cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Biomechanical footwear reduces pain associated with knee osteoarthritis