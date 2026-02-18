GoMo Health and Center for BrainHealth expand partnership by launching The Brain Gym program

GoMo Health and Center for BrainHealth have expanded their partnership, launching The Brain Gym, a brain performance and resiliency fitness solution designed to translate brain science into practical, everyday support for employees.

The Brain Gym couples Center for BrainHealth's extensive expertise in developing science-backed brain health strategies and tools with the GoMo Health BehavioralRx® proprietary science of cognitive human engagement to deliver short, adaptive learning moments that fit naturally into daily life. The program is designed to support employees by strengthening cognitive flexibility, emotional regulation, stress management, and sustained mental performance, without stigma, labeling, or disruption to daily work.

Early adopters of The Brain Gym include organizations operating in high-pressure environments where cognitive performance, stress management, and resilience are essential to optimal daily operations. Among the first to embrace The Brain Gym program is the Dallas Police Department, recognizing that employees benefit from accessible, confidential brain performance and resiliency support that integrates into demanding work schedules.

Together, GoMo Health and Center for BrainHealth are advancing a shared mission: moving proactive brain health from research settings into actionable programs that can easily be adopted into daily life to meaningfully support performance, wellbeing, and resilience – at work and at home.

The expanded partnership deepens collaboration between the two organizations through the integration of Center for BrainHealth's evidence-based, curated content into the GoMo Health engagement platform. Together, the organizations are advancing applied brain health by delivering science-informed, accessible tools that support cognitive performance, adaptability, and resilience in real-world environments.

Center for BrainHealth brings deep experience developing and testing tools that make a difference in everyday life, and GoMo Health brings expertise in cultivating engagement among organizations and teams. This collaboration helps brain health scale up, giving teams and organizations access to a trusted brain health and performance companion." Stephen White, COO, Center for BrainHealth

"This expanded partnership reflects a shared commitment to translating brain science into practical, real-world impact," said Bob Gold, CEO, Founder and Chief Behavioral Technologist at GoMo Health. "By integrating Center for BrainHealth content into The Brain Gym program, we are helping organizations support cognitive performance and resilience for employees in ways that fit naturally into their daily lives."

The announcement coincides with GoMo Health participation in BrainHealth Week 2026 (February 23-28), organized by Center for BrainHealth, including sponsorship of the Science Summit: Breakthroughs in Precision Brain Health, on February 26.