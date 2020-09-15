Enzyme insight could lead to new treatment approach for diabetic patients

Research led by the Centenary Institute has discovered that the lack of an enzyme in the liver called sphingosine kinase 2 (SphK2) results in pronounced insulin resistance and glucose intolerance, both symptoms of early stage type 2 diabetes.

Enzyme insight could lead to new treatment approach for diabetic patients
Dr Jacob Qi

The findings raises the possibility of a new treatment approach for diabetic patients whose glucose blood levels are dangerously high.

In the study, reported in the science journal ‘Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS), the researchers were able to demonstrate that the enzyme SphK2 was crucial to the blood glucose regulation process.

Using mouse models, we found that a lack of SphK2 in the liver causes an accumulation of a fat product, sphingosine that, in turn, impairs insulin function in the liver.”

Dr Yanfei (Jacob) Qi, Head of the Lipid Cell Biology Laboratory, Centenary Institute

Dr Qi is also the senior author of the study.

It is insulin that signals to fat, liver and muscle cells to take-up glucose from the blood. Insulin resistance is when the cells do not respond to the insulin properly and fail to lower glucose levels adequately, potentially resulting in the development of Type 2 diabetes.

Our study has been able to demonstrate that the enzyme SphK2 is a key player in the regulation of insulin. Future research can now look at targeting both SphK2 and sphingosine, by either genetic or pharmacological means. If we can help normalise their levels in the body we can then aid the management of both insulin resistance and diabetes.”

Dr Yanfei (Jacob) Qi

It is estimated that approximately 1.8 million Australians suffer from some form of diabetes; with the disease associated with a reduced life span, blindness, amputation, increased risk of heart disease as well as a poorer quality of life.

“Our findings are important as they may provide us with a completely new way to treat diabetes and to help change lives for the better,” said Dr Qi.

Source:

Centenary Institute

Journal reference:

Aji, G., et al. (2020) Regulation of hepatic insulin signaling and glucose homeostasis by sphingosine kinase 2. PNAS. doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2007856117.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study shows SARS-CoV-2 cell receptor is a novel target of the gamma-secretase enzyme complex
Scientists describe various dynamic structures of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein
ACE2/TMPRSS2 not expressed in pancreatic islet endocrine cells
Host gene editing main driving force of SARS-CoV-2 mutations
14 existing drugs identified as SARS-CoV-2 main protease inhibitors
Brain inflammation seen in fatal COVID-19 cases
D614G spike mutation increases infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 and neutralization susceptibility
A map of SARS-CoV-2 escape mutations enables the development of therapeutic antibody cocktails

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Improving COVID-19 Diagnosis

News-Medical spoke to Yourgene health on their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how they developed a diagnostic test for COVID-19.

Improving COVID-19 Diagnosis

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Limited gut inflammation in COVID-19