ACC’s initiative can help cardiologists address critical patient needs, deliver high-quality care

The American College of Cardiology's ongoing COVID-19 response initiative is welcoming support from the Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company Alliance to continue providing real-time clinical guidance on COVID-19.

The comprehensive initiative includes a robust set of activities and events implemented by ACC to help cardiologists address critical patient needs and continue to deliver high-quality care.

People with existing cardiovascular disease are at high risk of lung damage and cardiovascular complications if they contract COVID-19. This is further complicated by an increased risk of developing co-morbid conditions associated with heart disease.

As the pandemic progresses, many clinicians are looking for real-time guidance on managing care for these vulnerable patients, while minimizing risk to themselves and the entire cardiovascular care team.

The ACC has increasingly focused its COVID-19 response initiative on four broad areas of critical need, including key clinical/scientific guidance, optimizing cardiovascular care and operational considerations, clinician wellness, and disparities in care.

This initiative, anchored by ACC's COVID-19 hub, provides a platform for providing education and resources around these areas that clinicians can immediately put into practice as the pandemic evolves.

The ACC is committed to transforming cardiovascular care and improving heart health, and today, that can't be accomplished without addressing the impact the pandemic has had on our patients. Through this initiative, we are supporting members to answer pressing clinical questions, develop care delivery models and update the science for the health of our practices and our patients." Athena Poppas, MD, FACC, President, American College of Cardiology

Highlights of the programs and resources offered in ACC's COVID-19 response initiative include:

The Summer COVID-19 Education Series - A free weekly virtual meeting providing the health care community with actionable insights and solutions to address key clinical and operational concerns.

Quick Tips for Fast Thinking - A video library featuring ACC thought leaders providing structured reviews of emerging science, perspectives from the frontline, and guidance on non-clinical issues and sharing best practices.

"Cardiology care teams need support in navigating the unique challenges brought on by COVID-19 to ensure that this high-risk patient community continues to receive the best possible care, guided by the latest science and recommendations," said Mohamed Eid, MD, MPH, MHA, vice president, Clinical Development & Medical Affairs, Cardio-Metabolism & Respiratory Medicine, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

"The Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Alliance is proud to partner with the ACC to deliver real-time education to ensure the continuity of high-quality care to people with cardiovascular disease."