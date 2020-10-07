DARPA selects Purdue-affiliated company to develop continuous manufacturing technology

The COVID-19 pandemic has created supply chain gaps in critical drug products, especially those needed for the most critical patients in intensive care units across the country.

DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Project Agency) has selected Continuity Pharma, a Purdue University-affiliated company, to develop continuous manufacturing technology. The company was selected for a $1.5 million grant.

DARPA has established a competitive review process, awarding grant funding to companies presenting advanced manufacturing technologies.

Continuity Pharma's mission is to apply novel continuous manufacturing capabilities to reshore generic drug products to the U.S., with specific focus on drugs in short supply.

We are thrilled to be selected by DARPA to further our development efforts. We are one step closer to ensuring the availability of essential medicines to patients in need. It is an exciting time for Continuity Pharma."

David Thompson, Purdue professor of organic chemistry and co-founder and chief scientific officer at Continuity

Grant specifics include development funding over the next 24 months, with additional funding for commercialization in the subsequent 12 months. Focus areas include capabilities for multiple API manufacturing in the Integrated Continuous Manufacturing System, with demonstrated efficiencies for rapid changeover and manufacturing efficiencies.

Continuity Pharma leaders are working with Purdue Research Foundation officials to secure additional lab space in Purdue Research Park in West Lafayette.

Source:

Purdue University

