Study shows how mutations in VAV1 gene may promote T-cell tumors in experimental mice

Life is an exquisite orchestration of growth and change, with checks and balances that fine-tune complex entwined interactions, both intrinsic and external.

White blood cells (WBC) are integral to an organism's immune defenses against disease and invasion; unfortunately, these mechanisms may go awry causing uncontrolled increases in dysfunctional cell numbers, resulting in tumor formation.

Now, researchers at the University of Tsukuba have illustrated how mutations in a specific gene called VAV1 may promote tumors involving a type of white blood cell, the T-cell, in experimental mice.

Leukocytes, or WBC, are fundamental to the body's immune function. They include B-lymphocytes that generate antibodies, as well as thymic-lymphocytes or T-cells with diverse immune-related functions, so called because they develop in the thymus gland.

Related Stories

T-cell neoplasms include a mature subtype called peripheral T-cell lymphoma. Studies have shown that VAV1, a gene that participates in T-cell receptor signaling, is altered in several peripheral T-cell lymphoma variants; therefore, the research team sought to elucidate the role of VAV1 mutants in the malignant transformation of T-cells in vivo.

The tumor suppressor gene p53 is called 'guardian of the genome' because it prevents genome mutation. The researchers replicated VAV1 mutations found in human T-cell tumors in both normal ("wild-type") mice and mice lacking p53. Lead author Kota Fukumoto describes their findings:

No tumors developed in the wild-type mice with VAV1 mutations over a year of observation; whereas immature tumors developed in mice that lacked p53. Remarkably, mice that both lacked p53 and had mutations in VAV1 developed mature tumors resembling human peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and had poorer prognosis than the mice lacking p53 only."

Kota Fukumoto, Study Lead Author, University of Tsukuba

The team also transplanted tumor cells into mice that lacked a functional thymus. The results suggested that tumor initiation was likely due to mechanisms within the cell itself.

"We noted that T-cell tumors with VAV1 mutation showed Myc pathway enrichment, as well as somatic copy number alterations (SCNAs), including at the Myc locus," explains Professor Shigeru Chiba, senior author. Significantly, Myc, a family of regulator genes and proto-oncogenes, and SCNAs, which cause discrepancies in DNA copies, are both distinct hallmarks of tumor formation.

"Interestingly, pharmaceutical inhibition of the Myc pathway increased overall survival of mice harboring VAV1-mutant tumors," Professor Chiba adds.

"Therefore, our methodology and results suggest that the VAV1-mutant expressing mice developed in this study could be a research tool for evaluating therapeutic agents directed against specific T-cell neoplasms."

Source:

University of Tsukuba

Journal reference:

Fukumoto, K., et al. (2020) VAV1 mutations contribute to development of T-cell neoplasms in mice. Blood. doi.org/10.1182/blood.2020006513.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers identify gene related to seed dispersal in green millet
New lab-on-a-chip can help study tumor heterogeneity, improve cancer therapies
Biodegradable microneedle patch for local therapeutic gene delivery
Another study finds cross-reactivity T cell responses against SARS-CoV-2
Exciting findings on CD8 T cell response in recovered COVID patients
CAR T cell therapy can predict treatment response in patients with large B-cell lymphoma
Breakthrough genetic discovery into the cause of severe neurological conditions
New findings could improve investigation of T cell response to COVID-19

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Why do we need sleep?

In this interview, Dr. Gina Poe speaks to News-Medical about why we sleep, and the importance of REM sleep for brain development.

Why do we need sleep?

Will COVID-19 become a seasonal virus?

In this interview, Dr. Hadi Yassine and Dr. Hassan Zaraket speak about their research into whether COVID-19 will become a seasonal virus.

Will COVID-19 become a seasonal virus?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Calibr's novel 'switchable' CAR-T cell therapy granted FDA's Fast Track designation