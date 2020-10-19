Children diagnosed with ADHD, autism frequently visit hospitals and doctors during infancy

Children who are later diagnosed with autism and/or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder visit doctors and hospitals more often in their first year of life than non-affected children, suggesting a potential new way to identify the conditions early.

The findings from Duke Health researchers, appearing online Oct. 19 in the journal Scientific Reports, provide evidence that health care utilization patterns in a baby's first year can be gleaned from electronic medical records, serving as a roadmap to provide timely diagnoses and treatments that could improve outcomes and reduce health care costs.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) affects approximately 1.5% of children in the United States and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) affects about 11% of U.S. children.

ADHD symptoms are also present in up to 60% of children with ASD. The diagnoses are associated with higher utilization of health care services, at great expense to families.

This study provides evidence that children who develop autism and ADHD are on a different path from the beginning. We have known that children with these diagnoses have more interactions with the health care system after they've been diagnosed, but this indicates that distinctive patterns of utilization begin early in these children's lives. This could provide an opportunity to intervene sooner."

Matthew Engelhard, M.D, Ph.D, Study Lead Author and Senior Research Associate, Duke University Medical Center

"We know that children with ASD and ADHD often receive their diagnosis much later, missing out on the proven benefits that early interventions can bring," said Geraldine Dawson, Ph.D., director of the Duke Center for Autism and Brain Development and the Duke Institute for Brain Sciences.

"Owing to the brain's inherent malleability -- its neuroplasticity -- early detection and intervention are critical to improving outcomes in ASD, especially in terms of language and social skills."

Related Stories

Engelhard and colleagues, including senior authors Dawson and Scott Kollins, Ph.D., used 10 years of data collected from the electronic health records of nearly 30,000 patients, primarily at Duke University Health System, who had at least two well-child visits before age one.

Patients were grouped as having later been diagnosed with ASD, ADHD, both conditions or no diagnosis. The researchers then analyzed the first-year records for hospital admissions, procedures, emergency department visits and outpatient clinical appointments.

For the children who were later found to have one or both of the diagnoses, their births tended to result in longer hospital stays compared to children without the disorders.

Children later diagnosed with ASD had higher numbers of procedures, including intubation and ventilation, and more outpatient specialty care visits for services such as physical therapy and eye appointments.

Children who were later found to have ADHD had more procedures, notably including blood transfusions, as well as more hospital admissions and more emergency department visits.

Studies show that treatments for these disorders work best when they begin early in a child's life, Dawson said. Understanding that there are signals available in a child's electronic health record could help lead to earlier and more targeted therapies.

"We are hopeful that these early utilization patterns can eventually be combined with other sources of data to build automated surveillance tools to help parents and pediatricians identify which kids will benefit most from early assessment and treatment," Kollins said.

The researchers said they plan to conduct additional analyses to explore more fully what specific health concerns prompted the extra doctor and hospital visits.

"We want to understand these distinctions in greater detail and identify them as soon as possible to make sure children have access to the resources they need," Engelhard said.

Source:

Duke University Medical Center

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Warwick researcher to explore the use of robots and artificial intelligence in hospital settings
Waterbirths as safe as traditional births, study shows
Study offers renewed hope for children suffering from myofibrillar myopathies
Young doctor succumbs to COVID, one of the south’s many health workers lost
Epidural analgesia during childbirth does not increase infant's risk of developing autism
Stigma against D.O.s had been dissipating until Trump’s doctor took the spotlight
CHLA investigator receives $3.4 million research grant to study rotavirus vaccine
Study: Musically trained children perform better at attention and memory recall

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Fecal transplants, the secret to eternal youth

In this interview, News-Medical speaks to researchers about their latest research which could reveal the secret to eternal youth, fecal transplants.

Fecal transplants, the secret to eternal youth

Why do we need sleep?

In this interview, Dr. Gina Poe speaks to News-Medical about why we sleep, and the importance of REM sleep for brain development.

Why do we need sleep?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Health inequities can be measured in children as young as 5 years old, shows study