Microbiology expert examines antiviral activities of Respiratory Detox Shot

Yuntao Wu, Professor, Molecular and Microbiology, School of Systems Biology, is performing experiments to examine the antiviral activities of Respiratory Detox Shot (RDS).

RDS is a mixture of traditional Chinese medicine that has been used in China for the management of lung function and SARS-CoV and CoV-2 infection. Recent studies have shown that RDS has anti-coronavirus features that block the entry of both SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 pseudo-virus into human cells.

Researchers in Wu's lab will also quantify the cytotoxicity of RDS in human cells.

Wu received $6,324 from Dejia Harmony for this project. This funding began in September 2020 and will end in late December 2020.

