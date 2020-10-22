New technique uses light to modify disease signaling

Most diseases are caused by aberrant cell signaling processes and basic research in cell signaling is needed to identify targets for future therapeutic approaches, especially in cases where no cures or effective treatments are currently available.

Cellular optogenetics uses light to precisely control cell signaling in space and over time, making it an invaluable technique for disease research.

However, this potentially revolutionary method has been difficult for many researchers to use as, over long periods of time, the used light can itself have adverse effects on biological systems and the optogenetic tools can inactivate unexpectedly rapidly.

Related Stories

Now, researchers from the University of Turku in Finland, in collaboration with Frankfurt University Hospital in Germany, have developed a novel way to harness the quantum mechanical phenomenon of resonance energy transfer to design optogenetic tools that are more sensitive to light.

The new method also informs the user exactly when an optogenetic tool is going to inactivate in cells. If continued activity is required, just the right amount of additional light can then be re-applied to re-activate the tool.

Combining these advances with existing tools and knowledge, the researchers were able to design and build more efficient optogenetic tools to investigate signaling pathways. With the improved tools, they studied two common chemotherapy drugs known to cause side effects on neurons and cause neuropathic pain.

The new tools revealed how both activatory and inhibitory pathways contribute to the actions of these drugs on the investigated disease-associated pathway.

Now we can develop more powerful tools to understand precisely how harmful conditions disrupt signaling in living cells. This information is likely to help us in identifying targets and designing better therapeutic compounds for conditions such as chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain."

Lili Li, Study Lead Author and Postdoctoral Researcher, Turku Bioscience Centre.

"There is still considerable potential to further exploit these quantum mechanical phenomena to devise even better quantitative and informative methods in biology and medicine, which could support the future discovery of new therapeutic approaches," adds senior author of the study Michael Courtney.

Source:

University of Turku

Journal reference:

Li-Li, L., et al. (2020) Resonance energy transfer sensitises and monitors in situ switching of LOV2-based optogenetic actuators. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-18816-8.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers discover that neuropilin-1 can facilitate entry of SARS-CoV-2 into the cells
Enzyme SSH1 impairs the disposal of damaged tau and neurotoxic mitochondria
Research identifies antigen-specific peripheral T follicular helper cells in COVID-19 infected patients
Scientists uncover important disease-fighting role for cells in the liver
How SARS-CoV-2's spike protein highjacks the host cell trafficking machinery
Scientists discover new method to retrieve lost single-cell RNA-sequencing information
Exciting findings on CD8 T cell response in recovered COVID patients
Researchers explore SARS-CoV-2 at single cell resolution in human airway epithelial cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Apiyo, a senior manager of applications at Sartorius AG, about monoclonal antibody development and characterization.

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

Fecal transplants, the secret to eternal youth

In this interview, News-Medical speaks to researchers about their latest research which could reveal the secret to eternal youth, fecal transplants.

Fecal transplants, the secret to eternal youth

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers are developing a new class of compounds against various cancers