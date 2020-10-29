Research shows why certain people infected with COVID-19 show no symptoms

Researchers worldwide have been surprised to see that individuals can be infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus - the virus that produces COVID-19 - without showing symptoms. Since these individuals expose others to infection without knowing it, it is important to find an explanation and hopefully a solution to this.

On the inside of our lungs are specialized immune cells, called alveolar macrophages, which help maintain a healthy environment in the lungs. The lungs contain a large number of alveolar macrophages, so they are probably also the first cell type an invading virus encounters.

When the body recognises a viral infection, our immune system initiate the production of interferons. Interferons are a group of cytokines that help shape the immune response and are therefore essential in the fight against a viral infection.

Related Stories

Alveolar macrophages have previously been shown to produce large amounts of interferons upon infection with respiratory viruses, such as influenza.

SARS-CoV-2 is a respiratory virus that typically infects the outermost cell layer of the lungs, the epithelial layer. New research has shown that interferon production in the infected epithelial cells can be inhibited by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

This results in low interferon production and therefore also a limited activation of the immune system to fight against the virus.

Although the epithelial layer is the target of the virus, it must be assumed that the first cell type the virus encounters is the alveolar macrophages, and therefore these cells are important for how quickly an immune response to a SARS-CoV-2 infection can be initiated.

Therefore, a team of researchers from Aarhus University and Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark set out to investigate how these important cells react to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. To answer this, they isolated the alveolar macrophages from lung lavage and examined the activation of the immune system in these cells when they encounter the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus can hide its genome from being recognized

The results of their research show that alveolar macrophages effectively produce interferons when infected with known viruses, such as influenza.

They have thereby confirmed that they have the potential to produce large amounts of interferons during a viral infection. Contrary to their expectations, the researchers saw no interferon production in the cells when the alveolar macrophages were exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

These results therefore suggest that the SARS-CoV-2 virus may hide its genomic material from being recognised in the alveolar macrophages, thereby not inducing the production of interferons.

This is why there will be no activation of the immune system in the early stages of a SARS-CoV-2 infection, allowing the virus to spread further in the community before symptoms occur. However, more research is needed to understand how SARS-CoV-2 can avoid being recognised by the immune system.

Source:

Aarhus University

Journal reference:

Dalskov, L., et al. (2020) SARS‐CoV‐2 evades immune detection in alveolar macrophages. EMBO Reports. doi.org/10.15252/embr.202051252.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers identify a mechanism to prevent hair loss
SARS-CoV-2 mutations dictate severity of COVID-19 disease
Research uncovers SARS-CoV-2 viral traits critical for the virus in human airways
Study suggests 5’UTR of SARS-CoV-2 might be of pangolin coronavirus origin
Why blood type O might lower risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection
Gut's immune response to SARS-CoV-2 very different from the lung
Study explains how certain foods can prevent respiratory tract infections
SARS-CoV-2 is mainly spread in households and household-like settings

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Apiyo, a senior manager of applications at Sartorius AG, about monoclonal antibody development and characterization.

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Sinopharm's candidate SARS-CoV-2 vaccine BBIBP-CorV shows promise in clinical trials